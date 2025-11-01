The Federal Government has rejected the allegation of President Donald Trump of the United States that there are widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria, and declared the nation a “Country of Particular Concern.”

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, and sent to Legit.ng on Saturday morning, November 1. According to the statement, Trump's claim did not reflect the reality on the ground.

The Nigerian government maintained that the people of the country have long lived, worked and worshipped together in peace, irrespective of their religious differences and faith.

