Olowu of Kuta calls for national unity and patriotism amid allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria

The monarch urges President Tinubu to inspire the armed forces and for service chiefs to act decisively

He appeals to former US President Donald Trump for intelligence and support to defeat terrorists

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammeed Makama Oyelude, has called on Nigerians to unite in defence of the nation amid rising tensions following claims of a Christian genocide.

He said patriotism and collective responsibility are vital to overcoming the threats posed by terrorism and division.

Speaking at the 35th edition of Kuta Day celebration on Saturday, the monarch urged citizens to set aside political and ethnic differences and work together for national stability. He said the security challenges confronting Nigeria demand shared sacrifice and unity of purpose.

Monarch calls for united national front

“Irrespective of political leaning and affiliation, this is the time to show our patriotic zeal. We must all bear in mind that we must have the country first before thinking of any ambition,” Oba Makama said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his leadership but urged him to boost the morale of the armed forces to strengthen their resolve against insurgents.

He also charged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to act swiftly to end the country’s prolonged battle with terrorists.

“Your appointment is coming at the defining moment in our chequered history. I urge the service chiefs to be conscious of the fact that all resources, both human capital and equipment, must be put to the best use now to end the insurgency,” the Olowu said.

The monarch further appealed to former United States President Donald Trump to support Nigeria through actionable intelligence and advanced platforms that can help the country wipe out terrorist networks.

Oba Makama noted that true patriotism requires all Nigerians to contribute to peacebuilding, adding that national interest must come before political or religious sentiments.

Tinubu sends message to Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid threats of military action against Nigeria by the United States (US), President Bola Tinubu has said he is engaging the world diplomatically.

Tinubu's assurance comes as US president Donald Trump doubled down on his threat of military action in Nigeria over the alleged targeted killing of Christians in the West African nation.

Tinubu vows to defeat terrorism

According to a statement shared on Thursday, November 6, by Sunday Dare, a presidential spokesperson, and obtained by Legit.ng, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the country will defeat terrorism.

Dare said President Tinubu spoke immediately after an update on the situation of the Nigerian economy provided by the coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun.

The Nigerian leader said:

"Despite the political headwinds and the fear of our people, we continue to engage our partners. We are engaging the world diplomatically.

"I assure you all that we will defeat terrorism. The task ahead is to move forward with clarity of purpose guided by the Renewed Hope agenda to build a prosperous Nigeria.”

Recall that on Friday, October 31, Trump redesignated Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ in response to claims of a Christian genocide in the country.

He had warned the Nigerian government to act fast to end the “killing of Christians” in the country. Hours later, Trump said he is not ruling out air strikes or boots on the ground in furtherance of his plan to “completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists killing Christians in Nigeria”.

In a video message on Wednesday, November 5, Trump condemned the killings attributed to radical Islamist groups and threatened immediate consequences if the Nigerian authorities fail to act decisively.

Already, the US military has drawn up contingency plans for potential airstrikes in Nigeria following an order from Trump directing the Pentagon to “prepare to intervene” to protect Christians from terrorists’ attacks.

The report, published on Wednesday, November 5, stated that the US Africa Command had presented multiple operational options to the Department of War, responding to a request from Secretary Pete Hegseth to develop plans aligned with Trump’s directive.

'US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nigeria, said the US might be preparing to set up a military base in Nigeria.

Dambazau shared his thoughts at the seventh annual public lecture of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria in Abuja while addressing his country’s security challenges.

