Sheikh Gumi Makes Prediction About US Amid Trump's Threat
- Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has predicted that a Muslim will one day become the American president
- The Islamic cleric made the projection while reacting to the victory of Zohran Mamdani as New York City Mayor
- Sheikh Gumi's projection came amid a threat by US President Donald Trump to invade Nigeria over his allegation that Christians are being killed indiscriminately
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, has projected that one day, a Muslim will occupy the seat of power in the United States and rule the world from the White House.
The cleric made the prediction while reacting to the electoral victory of Zohran Mamdani as New York City Mayor. Mamdani would be the first Muslim to occupy the position.
Taking to his official Facebook page, the Islamic cleric wrote:
“Mamdani has made it! ICU in Washington should be ready for heart attacks! Muslims will make it to WH.”
Leadership reported that the 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani, and Democrat candidate, had won the mayoral election to become the first Muslim to govern New York City. He had defeated Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo to emerge victorious in the race.
Trump threatens Nigeria over genocide allegation
Sheikh Gumi's prediction came amid the threat by US President Donald Trump to launch a military operation in Nigeria, alleging that Christians are being persecuted by some Islamic extremists in the West African country.
Trump had earlier redesignated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern", a move that has been condemned by China and the European Union.
On Friday, October 31, US President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria has now been listed in the CPC. The announcement was his reaction to the allegations that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria. He also hinted at a possible US military operation in the country.
The Country of Particular Concern (CPC) refers to a country designated by the United States Secretary of State (under the delegated authority from the president), which is involved in systemic severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998 (H.R. 2431) and its amendment of 1999 (Public Law 106-55).
US plans military base in PH
While the allegation has been debunked by the Nigerian authorities, there are indications that the US was planning to establish a military base in Port Harcourt, Nigeria's oil headquarters, which is about 1,370 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the epicentre of the terror activities.
Many analysts have maintained that the US president lied about his claim, and his position has been rejected by China and the European Union. They have called for respect for Nigeria's sovereignty and that the country should be allowed to manage its internal affairs.
US Military mentions 3 strategies to attack Nigeria
Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump has reiterated his planned attack on Nigeria after alleging that Christians are being massacred in the country.
While Trump's claim has been widely fact-checked and debunked, he has directed the US forces to prepare for a possible attack in Nigeria.
In a latest development, the US African Command has also listed three options for its operation in Nigeria.
