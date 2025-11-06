US President Donald Trump issued a threat, saying he might well send the country's military after terrorists in Nigeria

Since the threat was made public, many Nigerians on social media have been reacting to it in different ways

Opinions are sharply divided on whether or not it is right for the US military to enter Nigeria and operate against terrorists

The Nigerian social media space exploded with multiple reactions after US President Donald Trump issued a threat of military attack against terrorists in Nigeria.

The US leader claimed that a record number of Christians are being targeted and killed in Nigeria and that his country would not sit idly and watch it happen.

The US president threatened military action in Nigeria. Photo credit: Getty Images/Andrew Hannik.

Source: Getty Images

Trump had said:

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass sla/ughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN"-But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaug/htered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"

He said the US might well step in to quell the crisis, but the Nigerian government has insisted that no particular group is being persecuted as claimed by Trump.

President Tinubu said:

"Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty. Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions. The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians."

What ordinary Nigerians are saying about Trump

Ordinary Nigerians on social media have since picked up the topic and turned it into a debate, as many people are concerned about a military confrontation that could upend their lives. Opinions are divided, but five different viewpoints can be easily detected in what people are saying about the topic.

1. America will not invade Nigeria

There are Nigerians who strongly believe that the US President will not carry out his threat.

According to this group, the US leader was just putting pressure on the Nigerian government to do more in fighting terror.

One of those who shares this view is Kalu Aja, an economic and financial analyst.

He said:

"Trump is not going to attack Nigeria militarily, so let's stop with TikTok videos. Trump's tweets were sent to achieve maximum effect, and I say it has worked. I see a full court press from Nigeria, Diplomatic and Military, both in tone and visuals, have given this the seriousness it deserves."

2. Those who say Trump is playing a geopolitical game

There is another group that says the US President has no interest in saving Christians, whom he claimed are being persecuted.

This group insist the American leader is playing a geopolitical game with China and that the actual intention is to diminish China's influence in West Africa.

One person who shares this view is @theafricanhawk, a TikToker who created a whole video on the topic.

He said:

"Trump is playing a geostrategic game with China. This whole idea of coming to save the Nigerian Christians is a farcade. They are using that as a decoy. But China knows exactly what America is doing. America wants to replace China in West Africa. So, it's about the geostrategic positioning of Nigeria."

3. Those who believe the US is after Nigeria's resources

Some people strongly believe Nigerians should be wary of the sudden show of love and interest in Nigeria by President Trump.

According to this group, they strongly believe the US wants to tap Nigeria's vast natural resources, so it is allegedly using the crisis as a decoy.

One person who voiced this view is the senior pastor of Guiding Light Assembly, Wale Adefarasin who claimed the move by Trump may be connected to rare earths.

He said:

“I’m trying to understand this sudden love for Christians. Is it because we now have one of the largest refineries in the world and no longer have to ship raw materials abroad and bring the finished products? Or is it because of the 21st-century minerals that we now have in our earth, that are used to generate nuclear power for electric vehicles?”

4. Those who want Trump to send US troops

Another group who are equally vociferous are those who wish that the US president should actually carry out his threat.

This group believes the Nigerian government has failed to tackle insecurity, particularly terrorism and is hopeful that the US would help put an end to the incessant loss of lives.

One person who shares this opinion is an X user identified as @elvis_lekwa.

He said:

"Dear President Donald Trump. Thank you for your interest in the safety of Christians in Nigeria. Indeed, there's a genocide and massacre going on. We need the terrorists wiped out! Thank you for your time."

5. Those afraid of war and its consequences

There is yet another group who do not want any form of military confrontation between Nigeria and the US.

This group wants the issue to be resolved in a diplomatic manner because, according to them, war is unpredictable and has unintended consequences for innocent people.

In a TikTok post, a Nigerian man known as @justraheem expressed fear and said he doesn't want to be a refugee in his own country.

His words:

"What are we going to do about Trump threatening to come to Nigeria to save us? Because, not to sound insensitive, but I'm actually not ready to be a refugee. I'm not just ready. I'm not cut out for that. I didn't envision my 2026 with hashtag justice for Ngieria. Please, lets figure out what it is that we can do to stop him from coming. If it is to block our borders with 'jazz', I'm very capable. So, what's the plan guys? What's the plan? I'm not ready to be a refugee."

US soldier sends message to terrorists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young US soldier shared a post that went viral and attracted a lot of comments on X.

The man made the post after President Donald Trump threatened to intervene over the alleged killing of Christians in Nigeria.

His post quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many agreeing with him, while others disagreed.

Source: Legit.ng