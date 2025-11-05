A Nigerian man has joined those reacting to the threat issued by Donald Trump about his readiness to send military to Nigeria

According to the man known as Kalu Aja, Donald Trump is not going to send the US Military to attack Nigeria

He noted that the threat issued by Trump has achieved its intended purpose and also shared what the Nigerian government should do next

Social media users are still talking about President Donald Trump's threat to send the US military into Nigeria.

Opinions are divided on whether the US president would go through with the threat or if he was just putting pressure on the Nigerian Government.

The man said the US will not attack Nigeria.

Source: UGC

Some analysts are of the view that the American leader will not carry out the threat.

One person who shares this view is Kalu Aja, a financial and economic analyst who said the threat by Trump has acheived its intended result.

He said:

"Trump is not going to attack Nigeria militarily, so let's stop with TikTok videos. Trump's tweets were sent to achieve maximum effect, and I say it has worked. I see a full court press from Nigeria, Diplomatic and Military, both in tone and visuals, have given this the seriousness it deserves."

Aja said the onus is now on the Nigerian government to take it up from there and ask for the help it needs to defeat the terrorists.

His words:

"Nigeria needs intelligence to fight Boko Haram and the other non-state actors doing the killings in Nigeria. This should be phase 2 of the Nigerian government's response to ask the same Western partners for satellite imagery that shows where these terrorists gather before launching attacks on the army's forward operations bases Is there a better time than now to ask for this actionable intelligence and also work with the West and East to track and identify sponsors of terror in Nigeria?"

The man said the threat issued by Trump has achieved its intended purpose.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Kalu Aja's post

@Smartek2050 said:

"How can we talk about intelligence sharing when our own military leaks operations to the enemy? Corruption has done more damage than Boko Haram."

@Kellyceeee said:

"Yes Sir, but has it ever occurred to you that Nigeria has never published the names of those financing terrorism? For instance, why is Sheikh Gumi who is supposed to be a negotiator speaking with more vitriol than ever before since the Trump posts? What of the Nasco Connection?"

@Firstmanship1 said:

"The Nigerian government's problem is not security intelligence. It's complicity. The president from the South signed an agreement with these people not to do the needful. Otherwise, how do you explain Sheikh Gumi's audacious, aggressive statements against the Nigerian state?"

