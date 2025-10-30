Social critic Verydarkman stated many joined the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest just for attention, not conviction

He claimed the rally fizzled out after Sowore’s arrest, proving most participants weren’t serious

He also warned that online noise without real action will keep Nnamdi Kanu’s case dragging on for years

Social critic and activist, Verydarkman, has called out participants of the recent #FreeNnamdiKanuNow rally in Abuja, accusing them of being more interested in social media visibility than the cause itself.

In a live Instagram session, the critic said most of those who joined the demonstration only did so for clout.

According to him, the crowd’s quick disappearance after activist Omoyele Sowore’s arrest exposed their lack of genuine commitment.

He stated:

“The protest quickly died down. As soon as Sowore was arrested, the crowd dispersed. Why? Because many people didn’t even understand what they were protesting for. They were there to support Sowore for the hype, not for the real cause.”

The critic claimed that what started as a movement to demand freedom for the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, ended up looking like “a social media content opportunity.”

Continuing his criticism, Verydarkman argued that Nigeria’s culture of “hashtag activism” has weakened genuine advocacy.

He said people are quick to show up for trends but disappear when it’s time for real action.

He noted:

“Right now, it’s just Nnamdi Kanu in court. This same pattern will continue for years because people only make noise online without doing anything tangible.”

He challenged those who claim to be Kanu’s supporters to focus on real advocacy, funding legal aid, organising strategic dialogues, and sustaining peaceful pressure, instead of posting online for likes and shares.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail VDM's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Garvinjeet:

"They went to do it cause VDM talked about it then I China, they had no intent of it just want to be known"

@Abdulsalam5476:

"The truth is hard to accept. The Nnamdi Kanu matter is politicized. His case is at the top; most big stalwarts from the East even support it."

@dozie_worldwide:

"Come back and come and protests it's not to insult Nigerians. Always looking for a way to stunt on Nigerians. If Naso them dey insult during your own Shey them for release you. No truth in what he is saying here instead to stay abroad go live and stunt on Nigerians to flex your ego come out and join the course or keep quiet. You use every opportunity to insult Nigerians as you are the MR wise or smartness . Na you be the piece of sh*t ode"

VDM claims the rally fizzled out after Sowore’s arrest, proving most participants weren’t serious. Photo: @verydarkman/IG.

