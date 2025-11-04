A viral clip of Tinubu saying Nigeria had no fear of Trump sparked debate amid claims of Christian persecution and US warnings

Checks showed the video came from a September meeting on economic matters and was unrelated to recent tensions or threats

The clip’s resurfacing fueled anxiety and highlighted how misinformation shaped public perception during heightened diplomatic sensitivity

A short video clip of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declaring that Nigeria has “no fear” of Donald Trump has reignited public debate.

This is coming amid rising rhetoric from the former US president over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

US Vs Nigeria: Did Tinubu Declare 'We Have No Fear of Trump'? Fact is Out

Source: Getty Images

But a closer examination of the footage shows the comment predates the current diplomatic tension, raising questions about political messaging, public perception, and the risks of misinformation during sensitive international moments.

Tinubu vs Trump: The viral clip and online reactions

The 25-second video, shared by Politics Nigeria on Facebook, shows Tinubu stating:

“We have no fear of whatever Trump is doing on the other side.”

The clip quickly spread, attracting hundreds of reactions and sparking emotional responses from users who interpreted the comment as a defiant stance against Trump’s recent threats.

One user wrote:

“You have no fear, not we sir… I know what USA army can do when it comes to war.”

Another mocked officials around the president:

“That one beside him seff body dey shake, he knows what is at stake.”

The incident highlights how social media outrage can evolve rapidly when global politics and national security narratives collide.

The Trump angle and public anxiety

The resurgence of the clip followed Trump’s assertion that Nigeria faces a “Christian genocide”, accompanied by warnings of possible punitive action, including suspension of US aid and potential security intervention.

As reported by The Cable, such rhetoric, regardless of its basis, has provoked anxiety and debate within Nigeria, where many fear diplomatic escalation or foreign military involvement.

US Vs Nigeria: Did Tinubu Declare 'We Have No Fear of Trump'? Fact is Out

Source: Getty Images

Observers say the timing of the viral video contributed to heightened confusion among citizens already grappling with the implications of Trump’s remarks.

Fact check: Where the video came from

A review by CableCheck traced the footage to Tuesday, 2 September, when Tinubu met The Buhari Organisation (TBO) at the Presidential Villa.

The discussion centred on Nigeria’s economic performance and resilience amid global pressures such as US trade tariffs and OPEC oil policy shifts.

Tinubu said:

“We have met our revenue target for the year… If non-oil revenue is going well then we have no fear of whatever Trump is doing on the other side.”

In context, the comment addressed international trade dynamics — not national security, religious tensions, or potential military confrontation.

The resurfaced clip underscores a growing challenge in Nigeria’s digital media landscape: old statements repurposed as contemporary reactions. In emotionally charged political environments, such content can inflame tensions and shape public opinion before facts emerge.

While public discourse swirled online, the Presidency signalled a diplomatic approach.

Special Adviser Daniel Bwala announced plans for a meeting between Tinubu and Trump “in the coming days”, indicating Nigeria seeks dialogue, not confrontation.

Final verdict

The viral Tinubu clip did not stem from current events and was misinterpreted in the context of Trump’s recent comments.

However, its spread reflects a deeper issue, how quickly misinformation can shape public mood and international perception.

America cannot invade Nigeria, lawyer says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer clarified the legal limits of foreign military intervention after Donald Trump threatened to send US soldiers to Nigeria.

She explained that under international law, no country can invade another without proper authorization, and highlighted the only two lawful exceptions: self-defense and UN-approved action in cases of genocide or mass atrocities.

The lawyer’s detailed breakdown, shared on TikTok, sparked widespread discussion among Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng