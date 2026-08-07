Dr. Adamu Mohammed Fika, former Director-General and Clerk Designate to the National Assembly, died at a hospital in Abuja

Fika held the traditional title of Zarma Kura of Fika and also chaired the National Assembly Service Commission

Funeral prayers for the elder statesman are scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026, at the National Mosque in Abuja

Dr. Adamu Mohammed Fika, the pioneer Director-General and Clerk Designate to the National Assembly, has died in Abuja. He held the traditional title of Zarma Kura of Fika.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Emir of Fika, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, also known as Chokalin Fika, confirmed the death in an official statement, saying Fika passed away at a hospital in the nation's capital.

Adamu Mohammed Fika, the pioneer Director-General and Clerk Designate to the National Assembly is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Beyond his historic role as the first person to hold the position of Clerk Designate to the National Assembly, Fika served as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC). He also worked at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau State.

Until his death, he was serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Council of Retired Clerks and Secretaries of the National Assembly, a role that kept him connected to the institution he helped shape from its earliest days.

Funeral arrangements

Funeral prayers for Dr. Fika will hold on Friday, August 7, 2026, at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Family members, associates and well-wishers have been mourning his passing, with many describing it as a deep loss not only to the Fika Emirate but also to Yobe State and Nigeria as a whole.

Nigerians react to Fika's death

The death of the former director general has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Hassan Madu Fika prayed for the deceased:

"May Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdausi."

Abubakar Garba Bawa prayed to Allah to grant forgiveness to the late former DG:

"May Allah have mercy on his departed soul and grant him Aljannah Firdausi amin."

Jibrin Usman Bala like others, prayed for the departed soul:

"May Allah forgive him of his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdaus."

Mohammed Bello Mo-Allahyidi mourned and prayed for the deceased:

"Innalillahi Wa'inna ilaihi Raji'un. May Allah forgive the shortcomings of late Dr. Adamu Fika and grant him Jannatul Firdausi. Aameen Ya Rabbal Alamin."

Adamu Kabiru offered condolence and prayer to the deceased:

"Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun may Allah forgive him and make paradise his final abode."

You can read more comments from Nigerians on Facebook here:

Popular Ahmadu Bello University lecturer is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dr Umar Sani Bebeji, a Senior Lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University's Faculty of Law, died in a road accident on Saturday morning.

The crash happened along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway at Dumbin Rauga, confirmed by a childhood friend and fellow ABU lecturer.

Dr Bebeji, who also served as Assistant Dean and coordinator of the ABU Law Clinic, leaves behind a wife and two children.

Source: Legit.ng