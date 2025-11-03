A young man who is a US soldier shared a posting that went viral and attracted a lot of comments on X

The man made the post after President Donald Trump threatened to intervene over the alleged killing of Christians in Nigeria

His post quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many of them agreeing with him, while others disagreed

Reactions have trailed a viral post made by a man who identified himself as a US soldier.

His post came after President Donald Trump threatened action in Nigeria over the alleged killing of Christians.

The US soldier sent a message to terrorists in Nigeria. Photo credit: X/Horiyourme.

Source: Twitter

Trump said:

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass sla/ughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN"-But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaug/htered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"

We don't romance with terrorists, US soldier says

Shortly after, the man identified as Sgt Show said that as a US soldier, he and his colleagues do not play games with terrorists.

He noted:

"We don't do romance with terrorists, we speak the language they understand."

The man shares his readiness to come if sent to Nigeria. Photo credit: X/@Horiyourme.

Source: Twitter

See his post below:

Reactions to post shared by US soldier

@TheHN1C said:

"Bruh, our soldiers are actually doing their best. People don’t realize how difficult it is to fight local terrorism when the same communities you’re trying to protect are connected to the problem. The terrorists aren’t outsiders , they’re often the locals’ husbands, brothers, uncles, or fathers. So, it’s not just a battle against armed men; it’s a battle against deep community ties and silent support systems."

@ChuksOhaxx said:

"Bros, from the way you are even holding the gun reeks of amateurism. Iron Rear sight is up, left hand holding the sling instead of the rifle Finger in the trigger well, poor trigger discipline. You’re not even an infantry talk more of knowing anything about front line combat. Coming here to form combatant when you’re just a medics is crazy. Please take this blunder of a picture and go elsewhere, no come here whine yourself."

@KaybeeM56 said:

"The moment foreign troops Landed in Nigeria then things will be so ugly for us oo."

American soldier says his father was deported

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who is a member of the US military had cried out after his father and mother were detained by ICE.

The marine officer said that after the detention, his father was eventually deported despite having lived in the US for 30 years.

According to the story, the parents of the marine officer were arrested while visiting his sister at Camp Pendleton in California.

Source: Legit.ng