A father set out to deliver ransom money to bring his loved ones home, but what happened next left his family shattered

In Kwara’s Babanla community, fear runs deep as kidnappers have tightened their grip. Even farmers aren't safe

Residents say the attacks have become routine, but this one broke the community’s spirit in a way no one expected

Tragedy has struck the Babanla community in Kwara state after a man, identified as Issa Hakeem, who delivered N5 million ransom to secure the release of his abducted relatives, was himself seized by the same bandits.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, a family representative, Abdullah Ridwan Samaky, narrated the ordeal, describing it as “a nightmare that keeps getting worse.”

“On the 3rd of August, during the recent outbreak of abductions in Babanla, two of our family members, alongside a neighbor, Hakeem Qowiyu and his uncle’s wife, were abducted from their home,” Samaky said.



“Both victims were held in captivity for two months, while the family struggled to raise the ₦15 million ransom demanded by their abductors.”

According to him, after several weeks of negotiation and community fundraising, the family managed to gather ₦5 million, which the kidnappers surprisingly agreed to accept.

“Mr. Issa Hakeem, the father of one of the victims, courageously volunteered to deliver the ransom,” he explained.

“The two abducted family members were eventually released, but tragically, the person who took the money, Mr. Issa Hakeem, was seized and is now being held hostage.”

Samaky said the kidnappers are now demanding an additional ₦10 million for Hakeem’s release, leaving the family in despair.

“Our family is emotionally and financially exhausted,” he said.

“We are appealing to the public, friends, and well-wishers for help to secure his freedom. Every contribution, no matter how small, counts.”

Other residents of the Babanla community who spoke to Legit.ng on the development described it as terrifying and called for urgent security intervention.

Kwara residents lament kidnapping crisis

Alhaji Saadu Jimoh, a community elder, also told Legit.ng that bandit attacks have become more frequent in recent months.

“Babanla used to be peaceful, but now we live in fear. Hardly a week passes without hearing of another abduction,” he lamented.

“We have reported to security agencies, but the response is often too slow or ineffective.”

Another resident, Kayode, said even though the state government had made some efforts to make the community relatively safe, a day will not pass that there won’t be a case of abduction by the suspected terrorists.

“Since the governor came, we can say we are a bit safe, but people are still being kidnapped. If you want to go to your farm now, you must be ready that these bandits may come. So you have to be on alert."

“Even some rich farmers are now hiring vigilantes to follow them to their farms to avoid being kidnapped,” he added.

Legit.ng also gathered that the family of Radiographer Basheerah Ojedeyi, a newly inducted graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), who was kidnapped in the Kwara-Niger border, had paid the sum of N10million for her release.

It was gathered that Basheerah spent about 14 days with the terrorists before her family could raise the demanded sum.

