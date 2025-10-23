A 25-year-old man based in Ilorin tragically lost his life after a fight with his friend turned deadly

The suspect fled the Oja Gboro area after allegedly stabbing his close friend over a woman

Residents have called on police to track down the fugitive and deliver justice for the victim

Ilorin, Kwara state - A 25-year-old man, identified as Hammed Usman Tunde, was on Tuesday, October 21, stabbed to death by his close friend, Gafar, during a heated argument, reportedly over a woman.

A 25-year-old man was killed by his friend in Kwara after a heated argument turned fatal. Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened at Oja Gboro, a busy area in the Isale Koko axis of Ilorin, Kwara state, when the two friends, known in the neighbourhood for their intimacy, engaged in a quarrel while patronising a Hausa sugarcane seller.

According to eyewitnesses, what began as a minor disagreement quickly escalated into violence.

The 21-year-old suspect, Gafar, allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Tunde in the chest before fleeing the scene.

“Gafar and Tunde were very close. They were both joking at first, but suddenly started exchanging harsh words because of something related to issues concerning one woman. Before anyone could separate them, Gafar had stabbed Tunde in the chest and run away,” an eyewitness who identified himself as Abdulraheem, told Legit.ng.

Residents said the deceased was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but doctors referred him to the General Hospital, Ilorin, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Legit.ng gathered further that the suspect is from Ile Olowo, also in the same Oja Gboro area of Ilorin.

He reportedly fled with some of his family members after the incident. As of the time of filing this report, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Deceased family, community react to tragedy

A family member of the deceased who also spoke to Legit.ng called for justice and described her late brother as a peaceful and hardworking young man.

“My brother never fought anybody. He was easygoing and respectful. I can’t believe he’s gone just like that. We want the police and government to help us get justice. The boy who killed him should be found and punished,” she said.

Ilorin community mourns as friendship ends in tragedy over a woman. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A community leader, Alhaji Musa, who spoke to Legit.ng, described the incident as “a shocking loss” and urged security agencies to act swiftly.

“We are in deep pain. These two young men grew up together like brothers. To hear that one killed the other over a woman is heartbreaking. We want the police to ensure the culprit is found and justice is done. This kind of act must not be allowed to go unpunished,” the community leader said.

Legit.ng learned that the body of the deceased was buried on Wednesday, October 22, according to Islamic rites at the family compound in Ile-Soro 2, Oja Gboro, Isale Koko area of Ilorin.

Efforts by Legit.ng to reach the Kwara state Police Command for an official reaction were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to the spokesperson, DSP Ejire Toun, had yet to be answered at the time of filing this report.

Kwara mother of six faints in court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at an Area Court in Ilorin, Mulikat Yusuf fainted after her husband, Ishaq Abdulganiyu, declared he was ending their marriage despite her pleas.

Yusuf, mother of six, begged the judge and her husband for reconciliation, saying she had nowhere else to go after 12 years of marriage. Assistant staff and court officials rushed to revive her.

Abdulganiyu maintained his decision, citing irreconcilable differences. The presiding judge adjourned the case to December 10 and urged both parties to consider reconciliation.



Source: Legit.ng