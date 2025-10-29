Another Spanish footballer has sadly passed away at the age of 38 following a tragic accident, prompting police authorities to launch an investigation

The former player reportedly sustained severe injuries after accidentally colliding with a bookstore window

Fans, clubs, and members of the football community have paid heartfelt tributes, celebrating his life and career achievements

A Spanish football star has been declared dead at the age of 38, after a shard of glass pierced his stomach.

The unfortunate incident happened around Reus in the province of Tarragona, within the region of Catalonia in northeastern Spain, on Saturday morning, October 25.

A Spanish football player Ernest Queralt, dies following a tragic accident as police launch an investigation. Photo by: Dylan Buell/NWSL.

Source: Getty Images

Ernest Queralt dies from shattered glass

A futsal player named Ernest Queralt was fatally injured after accidentally falling against the window of a bookstore and smashing the glass.

According to The Sun, the funeral process of the 38-year-old will take place today, Wednesday, October 29.

Queralt was reportedly rushed to a hospital around the east coast Spanish city of Tarragona from the scene, but died on arrival at the medical facility. It has been reported that the Police authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, but have ruled out any issue of foul play.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning, October 25, on the street leading to the old market square in Reus. Still, the news first emerged on Sunday, October 26, after the resident discovered the individual was a popular football player in the area.

Queralt, popularly known as “Nestu,” was found unconscious in his car and rushed to Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona, where he sadly passed away later that day.

Queralt's death makes it the second futsal player to have passed away in the last two months. Goalkeeper Antonio Edson dos Santos Sousa tragically died seconds after stopping a penalty and collapsing while celebrating with teammates.

Tecnovit Alforja pay tribute to late Queralt

Tecnovit Alforja have paid a special tribute to the passing away of Ernest Queralt by cancelling their match on Sunday, October 25, according to Daily Mail.

The club promised to instill the values laid down by the late futsal star in the upcoming players. The statement wrote:

“We regret to announce that yesterday Ernest, our ‘Nestu’, left us.

“We have no words to describe how we feel today and the void he leaves among us all.

“We will continue to instill your values, dedication, commitment, camaraderie, competitiveness in our players, and through them we will keep your memory and legacy alive, which, like you, will be eternal."

Meanwhile, the Catalan Football Federation have expressed sadness over the death of Ernest Queralt. The statement read:

"Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the Technovit Alforja FS first-team captain and player, who has left us aged just 38.”

