Since 2009, Boko Haram and its factions have launched an uprising in northern Nigeria

Despite the Nigerian armed forces' speeches assuaging the fears of citizens, the situation remains difficult to completely eradicate

A viral X post alleged that the Islamist extremists carried out a significant incursion into military bases in Nigeria; it has now been fact-checked

Maiduguri, Borno state - An X (formerly Twitter) user, @K3lv1nB0b0, claimed that Boko Haram outlaws took over several Nigerian military barracks recently.

@K3lv1nB0b0 alleged in a nearly two-minute video posted on Sunday, October 12, that Boko Haram terrorists celebrated their purported victory in West Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that in Nigeria, activities of Boko Haram elements have led to about 38,683 mortality, 2.5 million displacements, and an estimated 952,029 children drop-outs.

The caption of @K3lv1nB0b0's video tweet reads:

“Boko Haram taking over many Nigerian military barracks and rejoicing for their victory."

The video can be viewed below:

The footage shows several trucks transporting heavily armed men across a vast stretch of land. Gunfire echoes throughout the video as the men speak in an unidentified language, some cheering loudly.

The clip is filmed by one of the men, who repeatedly turns the camera toward himself and then back to the environment.

The claim that it was Boko Haram militants who were reportedly rejoicing after taking over “many” Nigerian military barracks has since gathered over one million views.

It has also garnered over 3,000 likes, 2,900 reposts, more than 1,300 bookmarks, and over 1,000 comments.

But how true is the claim? Legit.ng checked.

Verification of Boko Haram-related claim

We conducted a reverse image search of the video and found that it was posted on Facebook in September.

Going by the Facebook’s page details, it was posted by a Sudanese account.

A clearer version of the video, uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, October 1, provided supporting details.

The camouflage that the men in the video wore also bore crests of the Sudanese flag.

Following this scrutiny, we found that the claim that the men in the video are Boko Haram terrorists is false. The footage was not recorded in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng