The Emir of Gazargamu, Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Ibn Saleh, has passed away after a prolonged illness

Emir's son confirms the news, highlighting his father's dedication to leadership and public service

Burial arrangements are pending as tributes flood in, mourning the loss of this revered traditional ruler

The Emir of Gazargamu in Yobe state, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Ibn Saleh, has died after a prolonged illness.

The revered traditional ruler passed away on Tuesday, June 9, in Cairo, Egypt, where he had been receiving medical treatment prior to his death.

Breaking: Top Nigerian Northern Emir is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

His son, Engr. Tijjani Hamisu Bala, who serves as General Manager of the Yobe state Road Maintenance Agency (YORMA), confirmed the development in Damaturu, Vanguard reported.

Family announces passing with grief

In an emotional statement, Bala described the late monarch as a devoted father and leader whose life was committed to public service and the wellbeing of his people.

“With profound sorrow and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I announce the passing of my beloved father, namesake and traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Ibn Saleh, the Emir of Gazargamu, who returned to his Creator today, June 9, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt, after a protracted illness,” he said.

He added that the emir’s leadership was defined by wisdom, humility and unwavering dedication to his people, Daily Trust reported.

“His fatherly guidance, leadership and legacy will remain a source of inspiration to us all,” he stated.

Burial arrangements yet to be announced

Prayers have been offered for the repose of his soul, with the family asking for Allah’s mercy upon the late monarch and strength for those left behind.

Details of the burial arrangements are yet to be disclosed, while it remains uncertain whether he will be laid to rest in Egypt or transported back to Nigeria.

The passing of the emir has thrown the Gazargamu emirate into mourning as tributes continue to pour in.

Nigeria labour leader dies

Nigeria’s labour community has been thrown into mourning following the death of prominent trade union leader, Domingo Michael Adeleke, during the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Adeleke, who served as Chairman of the Lagos State Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), reportedly died on Tuesday, June 9, after a brief illness while attending the global labour gathering as part of Nigeria’s delegation.

Source: Legit.ng