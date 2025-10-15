The indisposed minister of finance , Wale Edun, has been reportedly sighted at the O’DA Art Gallery booth during the 1-54 London Art Fair

A short video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 15, showed Edun in the company of two other people

Edun had taken ill and was initially receiving treatment in Nigeria; the presidency confirmed the development

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

London, United Kingdom (UK) - Juliana Olayinka, a UK-based Nigerian journalist working with Channels Television, on Wednesday afternoon, October 15, shared an 'exclusive' video showing Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy abroad.

In the video, Edun could be seen conversing with a white woman.

Wale Edun reportedly makes public appearance at London Art Fair amid rumoured health challenge. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: UGC

Olayinka claimed that the video showed Edun stopping by the O’DA Art Gallery booth at the 1-54 London Art Fair, adding that the minister highlighted the Nigerian creative sector’s role in driving investment, innovation, and economic diversification. Legit.ng, however, cannot immediately verify when exactly the video was taken.

The 1 minute, 34 seconds video can be watched below:

Presidential spokesperson Sunday Dare reshared the clip.

'Edun didn’t suffer a stroke': Presidency

Meanwhile, the presidency had debunked viral reports that Edun suffered a stroke.

Legit.ng recalls that media reports said Edun was flown abroad for urgent medical treatment after reportedly suffering a life-threatening medical emergency.

But in a report on Monday, October 13, by The Nation, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, denied Edun's reported foreign medical trip.

He said:

“Yes, he is indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria. He is recuperating. He is around."

On Wednesday, October 15, The Punch reported that Edun has travelled to the United Kingdom to seek medical attention. The newspaper cited multiple sources close to the development as confirming the minister's alleged medical trip on Tuesday morning, October 14.

Edun was said to have left Abuja for Lagos via a commercial flight. He later departed for London aboard a British Airways flight.

African politicians seeking medical help abroad

Africa’s public health systems are not in fantastic condition, thus politicians from the continent travel abroad – mainly to Europe, North America and Asia – for their medical needs.

It is well documented that public officials from across the continent go abroad for medical treatment. The reasons for exercising this choice are obvious: they lack confidence in the health systems they oversee, and they can afford the trips.

Critics have argued that the failure of leaders to improve health care and stem brain drain also carries a heavy price.

Read more on Wale Edun:

Wike on why he travelled abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he travelled abroad to "take time out and relax."

The former Rivers state governor berated certain government critics.

Source: Legit.ng