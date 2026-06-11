A hard-working woman has recounted how she relocated to Abuja and started an akara business with a little capital

The woman and her supportive husband revealed that they have successfully built a house and bought a car from the business

The couple shared their deep appreciation for their loyal customers and opened up about their future expansion plans

A determined Nigerian woman has inspired many on social media after sharing the remarkable achievements she and her husband recorded through selling akara (bean cakes) on the street.

The woman, who relocated from the village, managed to transform a modest capital of N12,000 into a thriving enterprise that has completely changed her family's financial fortunes.

A Nigerian couple who sells Akara celebrates their achievement. Photo credit: @oacthecreator/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Couple who sells Akara shares story

In a detailed video shared on TikTok by @oacthecreator, the woman from Benue State opened up about her humble beginnings. She revealed that before moving to Abuja, she was living in the village and doing nothing.

Her husband eventually looked for money and gave her N12,000 to start the street food business. The woman explained that she went to the market, bought things in small quantities, and started cooking with just one "mudu" of beans alongside a small portion of pap.

Her husband stated:

"Through this akara, we built our own house in the village. Through this akara, we bought this motor we parked here. We use it to carry our things to come. We are not entering keke again. And many they are still coming more, I believe."

Felicia expressed deep gratitude to her husband, describing him as a very wonderful man who ignores critics who mock his involvement in the business. She noted that some people used to taunt him for being an "akara seller," but he remains unbothered.

Speaking on her growing customer base, Felicia said:

"My customers, they are the best because you will see cash, you will think it's another different thing that is happening here. Some people say it's not ordinary. My customers will come here, they will line up, they will wait. Some will send their dispatchers. They have been trying for me."

The couple also revealed their plans to move away from the roadside and acquire a permanent space of their own, starting with a canopy once they pull together enough funds. At the end of the clip, the content creator presented them with a photo printout and a cash gift, which filled the couple with joy.

Reactions as couple who sells akara speaks

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's post below:

Mmeso m said:

"They’re good marriages and I will work and pray to have one."

FavouriteLily_Abujahairstylist said:

"Can two work together except they agree?? Power of agreement."

African_Storyteller said:

"Marriage is about partnership. Congratulations my people, keep making us proud."

Watch the video here:

Lady funds education with akara business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who trained herself through school with money she made from an akara business has gone viral online.

Source: Legit.ng