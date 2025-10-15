The federal government of Nigeria will declare Thursday December 25, and Friday December 26, 2025, as public holidays to celebrate Christmas and Boxing Day

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior , will officially make the declaration on behalf of the federal government and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration

, Both days are holidays in Nigeria and critical agencies like the Nigeria Immigration Service will close their offices to allow people time to spend with their loved ones

Ikeja, Lagos state - On two weekdays, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will close its offices across the country before the end of the current year (2025).

Legit.ng reports that the imminent closures are as a result of the public holidays to be announced by the federal government in December 2025.

The coming work-free days are Thursday December 25, and Friday, December 26 - Christmas and Boxing Day respectively.

Legit.ng reports that the NIS has 8 zonal offices, 36 state commands (one for each state plus the FCT), and special commands across the country, with a presence in all 774 local government areas (LGA). Its offices are located in major cities and states nationwide, and it also maintains 45 missions abroad.

The NIS' office in Lagos is located in Ikeja, the state's capital. It is also known as the Alausa Passport Office.

Nigerians go to the NIS to obtain and manage official documents, primarily to apply for and receive their Nigerian e-passport for international travel.

Why are public holidays important?

A holiday is a pause, a rest, and time to recharge. A holiday is a time to get away from day-to-day stress. To get away completely from work is much more refreshing.

For the coming Christmas period, it is primarily to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God. It is a major Christian holiday for spiritual reflection and to commemorate the message of love, peace, and salvation brought by his birth. Boxing Day was once a day to donate gifts to those in need, but it has evolved to become a part of Christmas festivities.

Why Nigerians like public holidays

Spiritual connection and celebration

Religious holidays, in particular, carry deep spiritual meaning and community connection. Christians care about Christmas because it marks the beginning of the gospel.

Christians embrace Christmas and Easter for the religious services and family time. Muslims admire the two Eids for the sense of peace it purportedly brings. Even secular holidays like Workers’ Day or Democracy Day are viewed as moments of national reflection and an excuse for a day off.

Quality time with loved ones

Public holidays also give people the perfect time to spend time with family and friends. Nigeria is one place where community and extended family ties are strong and any opportunity to gather, cook, gist, or go on outings is fully embraced.

This is why for public holidays with long weekends, you find people travelling home to spend time with their family. Others would plan hangouts, to bond and catch up.

Break from the daily hustle

Public holidays offer a much-needed break from the daily hustle. Nigerian workers are used to working long hours and for most people, they juggle multiple jobs or side hustles just to make ends meet.

For both white-collar workers and those in the informal sector, public holidays offer a rare chance to pause, sleep in, and breathe. No traffic stress, no 5 a.m. alarms, just a day or two to rest.

