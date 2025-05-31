Public holidays provide employees with much-needed time off from work to celebrate important events or traditions, spend time with family and friends, or simply relax and recharge

In June 2025, the federal government of Nigeria will declare Democracy Day and Eid-el-Kabir as public holidays

While the FG handles most public holidays, state-level authorities may also have some role in declaring holidays specific to their states, for example, the Hijrah and 'Isese Day' work-free days

FCT, Abuja - Public holidays in Nigeria remind citizens of significant events in the nation's tradition, history and culture.

Public holidays in Nigeria in June 2025

Eid-el-Kabir 2025 in Nigeria

Nigeria's 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebration plans have been put in place after local moon sightings confirmed the date. Earlier this week, the national moonsighting committee made their declarations of when the second of the two main festivals in Islam would happen.

A significant Islamic ritual, Eid-el-Kabir is also known as Eid al-Adha.

It was unanimously decided that the new month of Dhul Hijjah begins on Wednesday, May 28, and that Eid-el-Kabir, which falls on the 10th day of this month, will be observed on Friday, June 6.

Dhul Hijjah is the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, during which the Hajj pilgrimage and Day of Arafah occur.

Many Muslims, including those in Nigeria, mark the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir by going to the mosque for prayers. Dressed in their best clothes, they thank Allah (God) for their blessings.

Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, the period honours the willingness of Ibrahim - known as Abraham - to sacrifice his son Ishmael to obey God's command.

Allah commanded Ibrahim to sacrifice Ishmael, and the devil (Satan) tempted Ibrahim three times to disobey. Ibrahim rejected the devil's temptations and was rewarded.

The Eid-el-Kabir public holiday period usually officially lasts two working days.

During Eid-el-Kabir, Muslims in Nigeria sacrifice livestock such as sheep, goats, cows, or camels. This sacrifice is done to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael, as a test of his obedience to God.

The meat of the sacrificed animal is shared with friends and neighbours, and with the poor.

Democracy Day national public holiday 2025

On Wednesday, June 11, the federal government will announce a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

On Monday, June 10, 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the public holiday act amendment bill, making June 12 Democracy Day in Nigeria and a public holiday. The amendment of the Public Holiday Act removed May 29 as a public holiday.

The 2025 Democracy Day public holiday will fall on Thursday, June 12.

