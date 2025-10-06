CAF President Makes Big AFCON 2025 Announcement Amid Unrest in Morocco

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has assured that Morocco will host the 'best ever' AFCON tournament despite ongoing protests

Youths have trooped into the streets in the North African nation over the government's spending on stadiums for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the 2025 AFCON

Many have blasted the administration, lamenting spending on sporting facilities at the expense of public services like healthcare and education

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has made a huge announcement amid the ongoing civil unrest in Morocco, where the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be held.

Two people have lost their lives after security operatives opened fire on protesters who attempted to break into a police station in Lqliaa in Agadir.

Youth-led protests broke out in the North African country as anger sparked after the government decided to build new football stadiums for the 2030 FIFA World Cup and AFCON 2025.

The 'Gen Zs' are angry that, rather than improving public infrastructure, the government is spending heavily ahead of a football tournament.

"Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?" is a popular chant among the Gen Z protesters.

According to a demonstrator, who spoke with the BBC, the hospital in his city, Oujda, on the border with Algeria, was like a "jail".

Reports have it that the protests have always broken out in the night, with police opening fire in what they describe as "legitimate self-defence".

According to official statistics, Morocco's unemployment rate stands at 12.8%, with youth unemployment soaring to 35.8% and 19% among graduates.

The situation has left football fans asking questions, and CAF president Motesepe addressed the situation, saying Morocco will go ahead to host the 'best ever' AFCON tournament.

He added that CAF will continue to collaborate with authorities in the country to ensure a hitch-free tournament between December 21 and January 18. He said via a post on X:

"Yes, we talked about this. For me, our position is clear because Morocco is Plan A, Morocco is Plan B and Morocco is Plan C. We are absolutely confident.

"CAF will cooperate and work together with the government, the people and all the citizens of Morocco to host the most successful AFCON in history."

Motesepe also spoke on the continuity of the African Football League, saying progress has been made. He added:

“There are ongoing discussions. We are very happy about the progress made. There have been a lot of competitions, and we have allocated a lot of money for it. We are looking at the fixtures.

"The African Football League is a very important part of our pla,n and it will continue. We will make an announcement on it in due course."

