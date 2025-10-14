Nigerian superstar Davido excited fans and netizens with a big announcement about hosting a music tour in his home country

The musician, after reportedly wrapping up his North American tour, was set to bring the buzz to Nigeria

In a brief announcement made on social media, the 5IVE crooner listed the states he will be shutting down this ember season

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, is making news yet again as he announced a huge Nigerian music tour that will take him to various towns and venues around the country.

The trip will take off on October 18 at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. The stadium, which serves as the Nigerian Super Eagles' home ground, accommodates up to 30,000 supporters in the stands, with additional seating available on the pitch for concerts.

Davido will travel from Uyo to Enugu, where he will perform at Michael Okpara Square on October 26. Though smaller than Uyo Stadium, this facility is popular among locals and is expected to have a lively environment. Fans in the Southeast are already buzzing with anticipation.

The next leg of the trip is Yola, Adamawa state, where Davido will perform at Mahmud Ribadu Square on October 29. The open-air venue has no official capacity, and ticket sales have yet to be announced, but hopes in the northeast remain high.

The first part of the tour will conclude on November 2 with a concert at Ibadan's iconic Liberty Stadium, now known as Obafemi Awolowo Stadium. With a capacity of 25,000, this arena is significant in Nigerian sporting and cultural history as the country's first modern stadium.

Following these first four events, Davido will return for two more headline performances before the end of the year. On December 14, he will excite audiences at Eagle Square in Abuja, and he will end the year with a big Christmas Eve show at Eko Hotel in Lagos, which promises to be a fantastic evening.

Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, the musician wrote:

“I’m blessed to perform all around the world, and everywhere I go, Nigeria goes with me. But this time… I’m bringing it HOME. 🫡 After an unforgettable North American tour, it’s only right we bring that energy back where it all began. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 . 5IVE TOUR NIGERIA, y’all ready??!! This one’s for the culture. This one’s personal. This one’s for US. #Davido #Homecoming. #5iveAliveTour. #Wema5iveAliveTour.”



See his post below:

Fans react to Davido’s tour announcement



Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:



folazfab said:

"Let’s gooooo 🔥🔥🔥."

manlikeabdul_omw said:

"I PLEDGE TO NIGERIA MY COUNTRY ❤️."

cardipdc said:

"Let gooooooooooooooo🙌🙌🔥🔥."

nikogivanov said:

"OBO!!!!!"

pablocomics_1 said:

"November 1st 042 🔥."

gifted_kollectionz said:

"Ehn😢 Abuja nko😭😭my Idolo don do me this one 😢."

cosmas_042 said:

"042 life we gonna light the city."

soft__daniel said:

"Please add portharcourt 😭😭😭."

omaliciouschick said:

"Is a lie,@davido thank u accepting to come to Enugu 😢❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,Kia am so happy,001 for a reason 🔥😢😢❤️❤️."

iamtrinityguy said:

"Ibadan are you ready, Davido is coming!!!!!!!!! November 09 I can’t wait."

