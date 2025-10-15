Christians in Nigeria face violence amid broader security crises, with groups like Boko Haram and criminal gangs

US Senator Ted Cruz raises the alarm, claiming there have been over 50,000 deaths and hundreds of kidnappings since 2009

Supporters of a football team created awareness during a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, demanding an end to the alleged genocide

Barely one week after United States Senator Ted Cruz accused Nigeria’s government of enabling a “massacre” against Christians, a European nation has created awareness during a match.

In a shocking post on his X handle, the American politician claimed that no fewer than 50,000 Christians have lost their lives since 2009.

He further alleged that over 18,000 churches and 2000 schools have been destroyed by armed 'Islamist groups'; however, there was no source for the information.

Cruz also introduced a bill to sanction Nigerian officials, as he accuses them of “ignoring and even facilitating the mass murder of Christians”.

The government denied the claims in a response to Cruz, while the Christian Association of Nigeria stated that the killings do not target Christians alone.

Al Jazeera reports that Nigeria has continued to face several internal security problems as Boko Haram and criminal gangs wage rebellion in the northern region.

It was gathered that over 10,000 have been killed, while hundreds have been kidnapped under the Bola Tinubu administration since May 2023, amid calls for the sack of service chiefs.

Ted Cruz said:

"It is the result of decisions made by specific people, in specific places, at specific times – and it says a great deal about who is lashing out now that a light is being shone on these issues.

"The United States knows who those people are, and I intend to hold them accountable,” he added without mentioning names."

Meanwhile, the Romanian national team supporters, in solidarity with Christians in Nigeria, created awareness during their World Cup qualifier against Austria on October 12.

A large banner was displayed inside the packed National Stadium in Bucharest with "Defend Nigerian Christians" boldly written on it.

One of he victims told Open Doors UK:

"I have lost everything that I had. Everything in my home and village was burned. I cannot take care of my children. I cannot feed them."

Meanwhile, fans have continued to react to the gesture by the Romanian football fans.

collycollz said:

"Thank you God and Romania for bringing more awareness to our brothers and sisters in Christ."

xaviertheodore_ added:

"Thank you to our Romanian brothers and sisters in Christ! We won’t stop speaking out! Ghanaian and British Christians also show our solidarity to our Nigerian brothers and sisters in Christ facing persecution!"

danielmindesil posited:

"Thank you.All Love Fam. I was having a bad day and this made my day an lifted me up. Again thank you!!! And God I see you working...Bless you!!!"

Atiku laments killings in Benue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, said the Bola Tinubu administration has “proven, time and again, to be utterly incapable”.

Atiku said Tinubu has shown that he is “wholly incompetent, and completely devoid of any coherent ideas for tackling Nigeria’s deepening security crisis.

