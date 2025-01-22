The US Embassy in Nigeria has announced its closure dates for 2025, including both US and Nigerian public holidays

The embassy will be closed on significant days such as Presidents’ Day, Good Friday, and Nigerian Independence Day

The closures reflect the embassy's commitment to honouring important holidays from both nations, ensuring efficient and respectful service

The US Embassy in Nigeria has officially announced the days it will close its offices throughout 2025.

The announcement includes public holidays from both the United States and Nigeria, reflecting the embassy's commitment to honouring the significant days of both nations.

2025: US Embassy Lists Days It Will Shut Down Its Offices in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Here is a comprehensive list of the dates on which the embassy will remain closed.

List of Office Closures

Presidents’ Day

Date: February 19, 2024 (Monday) Observance: USA

The US Embassy will close on Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday in the United States that honours all US presidents, particularly George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Good Friday

Date: March 29, 2024 (Friday) Observance: NG

Good Friday, a significant Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, will see the embassy closed in observance.

Easter Monday

Date: April 1, 2024 (Monday) Observance: NG

The embassy will also be closed on Easter Monday, the day following Easter Sunday, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Eid-El-Fitri

Dates: April 10, 2024 (Wednesday) and April 11, 2024 (Thursday) Observance: NG

Eid-El-Fitri marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The embassy will close for two days in observance of this significant religious festival.

Workers Day

Date: May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) Observance: NG

International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, is celebrated globally to honour the contributions of workers. The embassy will close on this day.

US Memorial Day

Date: May 27, 2024 (Monday) Observance: USA

Memorial Day in the United States honours military personnel who have died in service. The embassy will be closed in observance of this solemn day.

Democracy Day

Date: June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) Observance: NG

Democracy Day in Nigeria commemorates the restoration of democracy in 1999. The embassy will remain closed on this national holiday.

Eid-El-Kabir

Dates: June 17, 2024 (Monday) and June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) Observance: NG

Eid-El-Kabir, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is an important Islamic holiday. The embassy will be closed for two days in observance.

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Date: June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) Observance: USA

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The embassy will be closed in observance of this significant day in American history.

US Independence Day

Date: July 4, 2024 (Thursday) Observance: USA

The US Embassy will close on Independence Day, which celebrates the United States' Declaration of Independence from Britain in 1776.

Labor Day

Date: September 2, 2024 (Monday) Observance: USA

Labor Day in the United States honours the contributions of workers. The embassy will remain closed on this day.

Eid-El-Maulud

Date: September 16, 2024 (Monday) Observance: NG

Eid-El-Maulud marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. The embassy will be closed in observance of this important Islamic holiday.

Nigerian Independence Day

Date: October 1, 2024 (Tuesday) Observance: NG

The embassy will close on Nigerian Independence Day, celebrating Nigeria's independence from British rule in 1960.

Columbus Day

Date: October 14, 2024 (Monday) Observance: USA

The US Embassy will close on Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus's landing in the Americas in 1492.

Veterans’ Day

Date: November 11, 2024 (Monday) Observance: USA

Veterans’ Day honours military veterans in the United States. The embassy will remain closed in observance.

Thanksgiving Day

Date: November 28, 2024 (Thursday) Observance: USA

Thanksgiving Day is a major US holiday for giving thanks and feasting. The embassy will be closed.

Christmas Day

Date: December 25, 2024 (Wednesday) Observance: USA/NG

The US Embassy will close on Christmas Day, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Boxing Day

Date: December 26, 2024 (Thursday) Observance: NG

The embassy will remain closed on Boxing Day, a public holiday celebrated the day after Christmas.

See the list on US embassy website

US Embassy Moves to New Service Provider

Legit.ng reported that The United States Mission in Nigeria has unveiled a new service provider for Nigerians.

The announcement which was made public on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday showed that, with the new service provider, applicants can apply for their visas as well as book appointments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng