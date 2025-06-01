Nigeria and the United States shares several public holidays that fall on the same exact dates, reflecting global traditions and historical significance

From New Year’s Day to Christmas, these holidays fostered cultural celebrations, national pride, and moments of reflection

This report explores the holidays both nations observed simultaneously, highlighting their significance and impact

Nigeria and the United States have matching public holidays that fall on the same exact dates.

These holidays were widely observed, marking key cultural and historical events.

New Year’s Day – January 1

Both Nigeria and the US celebrate January 1 as a public holiday, welcoming the start of the new year with fireworks, festivities, and family gatherings.

Good Friday – April 18

In 2025, Good Friday was observed on April 18 in both Nigeria and the US.

While Nigeria officially recognised it as a public holiday, the US observed the day without designating it as a federal holiday.

Easter Sunday – April 20

April 20 marked Easter Sunday, celebrated in both Nigeria and the US. Christians commemorated the resurrection of Jesus Christ with religious services and festive meals.

Christmas Day – December 25

December 25 was universally observed as Christmas Day in both Nigeria and the US, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with religious traditions, feasts, and gift exchanges.

New Year’s Eve – December 31

December 31 (New Year's Eve) was widely celebrated in both Nigeria and the US. While not a federal holiday in the US, many workplaces closed early to allow employees to prepare for celebrations.

In Nigeria, the day was observed with prayers, festivities, and fireworks to mark the transition into a new year.

These were the holidays that Nigeria and the US shared on the same exact dates.

While Nigeria had additional public holidays, including Easter Monday, Workers’ Day, and Democracy Day, they did not align with US federal holidays.

Other public holidays

Both Nigeria and the United States observed several other holidays that were not previously mentioned and did not fall on the same dates.

In the United States, federal holidays like Memorial Day on the last Monday in May, Labor Day on the first Monday in September, Columbus Day on the second Monday in October, Veterans' Day on November 11, Thanksgiving Day on the fourth Thursday in November, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday in January were significant national observances that did not align with Nigeria’s holiday calendar.

In Nigeria, key public holidays included Workers' Day on May 1, Democracy Day on June 12, Children's Day on May 27, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid El-Kabir, whose dates were dependent on moon sighting, and Id el-Maulud, which celebrated the birth of Prophet Muhammad on a variable date. These holidays reflected Nigeria’s cultural and religious diversity but did not match any fixed US federal holidays.

