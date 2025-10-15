Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum (NNYLF) has rejected the planned protest demanding the release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group said the planned protest in Abuja is a “desperate move” by politicians who are disconnected from the realities facing Nigerian youths.

The forum’s president, Comrade Murtala Mohammed Gamji, said the court should be allowed to determine Kanu’s case.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ganji stated this while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Abuja.

“As far as it stands now, he is guilty until proven otherwise.”

He said

Gamji disclosed that the forum would mobilise northern youths for a three-day solidarity march from October 21 to 23, 2025.

He said the solidarity march is to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The NNYLF leader added that the Peace Corps, Man O’ War, Boys Brigade, and Civilian JTF would participate in the march.

He emphasised the need for unity across religious and ethnic divides.

“This is a message of hope for all Nigerian youths, whether they support the president or not. Because of the student loan initiative President Tinubu has introduced, we are coming to celebrate with him.”

Atiku demands release of Nnamdi Kanu

Recall that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called for the release of the leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Atiku said he supports human rights activist Omoyele Sowore’s campaign to free Kanu from detention.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate said Kanu's continued detention is an open sore on Nigeria’s conscience.

How to secure Nnamdi Kanu's fast release

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Enugu state governor Peter Mbah urged a political resolution to Nnamdi Kanu’s detention, calling legal efforts unsustainable.

Mbah said he discussed Kanu’s case with President Bola Tinubu within his first week in office.

The governor called on South-East leaders to unite behind a political solution to restore peace and stability in the region.

