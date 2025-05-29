Nnamdi Kanu told court he was threatened by DSS operatives to make confessional statements after his 2015 arrest, claiming coercion and harsh detention conditions

A DSS witness insisted Kanu voluntarily wrote the statements, supported by video evidence, but Kanu’s lawyer argued they were made under duress

Judge James Omotosho adjourned the case for written submissions to determine if the statements were voluntary, amid rising political tensions before Nigeria’s 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), told the court on Wednesday, May 28, that he was threatened by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to make confessional statements after his 2015 arrest.

The testimony came during a trial-within-a-trial held at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja to determine the voluntariness of his statements.

DSS witness insists statements were voluntary

The prosecution’s third witness, identified only as CCC, claimed Kanu voluntarily wrote his statements during several interviews between October and November 2015, The Cable reported.

Video recordings of the interviews and copies of the statements were tendered as evidence.

However, Kanu’s lead counsel, Paul Erokoro, contested the validity of the statements, arguing they were made under duress, citing denial of legal access, threats of withheld bail, and deprivation of a daily hour of fresh air for Kanu’s health.

Judge orders further submissions on statement voluntariness

Judge James Omotosho adjourned the case for the prosecution and defence to file written submissions by May 29, Vanguard reported.

The court will then rule on whether the confessional statements were given voluntarily. Kanu described harsh detention conditions, solitary confinement, and direct threats from a DSS assistant director to coerce compliance.

The case marks a critical point in Kanu’s ongoing legal battle amid rising political tensions ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

DSS denies keeping Nnamdi Kanu in solitary confinement

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has denied claims that it kept Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in solitary confinement.

Kanu, who is facing seven counts of terrorism and treasonable felony, has been in DSS custody since 2021. At the resumed hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, a DSS witness, identified only as PW-BBB, testified under cross-examination by Kanu’s legal team led by former Attorney-General Kanu Agabi, SAN, Leadership reported.

The operative insisted that “solitary confinement is not a practice of the DSS,” directly refuting allegations raised by Kanu’s lawyers. The witness admitted to being an investigator but denied involvement in Kanu’s handling or charge drafting.

