The detained The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has been linked to the 2020 to EndSARS unrest

An officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) linked Kanu’s broadcasts to EndSARS violence in 2020

The fifth witness, identified as EEE told the federal high court in Abuja during the trial of Kanu on Thursday, June 19, 2025

FCT, Abuja - An officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) based at its Abuja headquarters has linked the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu to the 2020 to EndSARS unrest.

The fifth witness, identified as EEE said he had no personal interaction with Kanu but was familiar with him through the media.

He disclosed that he led a team in 2021 to the southern region of Nigeria to gather intelligence and records related to the 2020 EndSARS protests.

According to TheCable, EEE said the team’s task included collecting data on destroyed public properties and securing death certificates of security personnel who died during the protest.

The prosecution tendered three documents: a general assessment report on the protests, a list of deceased officers, and their death certificates.

The documents revealed that the End SARS protests resulted in the deaths of 128 police officers, 37 soldiers, and 10 DSS operatives.

It also reported that 164 police stations and 19 offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were destroyed.

The defence counsel Onyechi Ikpeazu questioned the witness about the alleged EndSARS connection with Kanu.

The senior lawyer asked EEE if he was aware that there was a panel of enquiry into the End SARS protest, to which the witness responded affirmatively.

“Are you aware of any report by any of these enquiries which indicted IPOB?” Ikpeazu asked.

“No, I’m not aware,” the witness answered.

“I put it to you that there was nothing in that report which indicted the defendant or IPOB for the damages emanating from the End SARS protest,” Ikpeazu said.

“I have not read the report, so I don’t know,” the witness responded.

DSS explains how Kanu’s radio broadcast incited violence

Recall that a DSS witness alleged that Kanu’s broadcasts were used to spread violent threats across the Southeast by promoting IPOB's sit-at-home orders.

The fourth prosecution witness, a DSS operative codenamed Mr. DDD, testified that Kanu smuggled a radio transmitter into Nigeria and described it as a “nuclear weapon”.

He also explained to the court how Kanu’s broadcasts paralysed economic activities in the Southeast region.

