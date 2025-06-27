A high court in Kenya has delivered judgement on the rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Nairobi, Kenya - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu’s rendition from Nairobi to Nigeria in 2021 has been declared unlawful, unconstitutional, and a violation of his fundamental human rights.

Justice E.C. Mwita of a high court in Kenya ruled that the Kenyan government failed in its constitutional duty to protect Kanu.

The judge said the Kenyan government colluded with external actors in a covert operation that resulted in Kanu’s illegal detention and transfer.

As reported by TheCable, Justice Mwita delivered the judgment on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

According to the court, Kanu’s abduction, incommunicado confinement, torture, and denial of access to food, water, medication, and legal representation constituted serious violations of his rights as protected under the Kenyan Constitution.

The judge also granted Kanu N110 million (Kshs 10 million) in general damages and ordered the attorney-general of Kenya to cover the cost of the litigation.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the abduction of Mr. Nwannekaenvi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu; holding him in incommunicado confinement, torturing him and denying him food, water, medication and other basic necessities was a violation of his rights and fundamental freedoms.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the abduction and subsequent forcible removal of Mr. Nwannekaenvi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria was in violation of the laws of Kenya; his rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of movement and security of the person guaranteed by the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and, therefore, unconstitutional and illegal.

“An order for compensation is hereby issued awarding Mr. Nwannekaenvi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu general damages of Kshs 10,000,000 against the Attorney General of Kenya on behalf of the government of Kenya for the violation of Mr. Nwannekaenvi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu’s constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms. The Attorney General shall also pay the costs of the petition and interest.”

DSS officer links Nnamdi Kanu to EndSARS unrest

Recall that Kanu was linked to the 2020 to EndSARS unrest in Nigheria.

An officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) linked Kanu’s broadcasts to EndSARS violence in 2020.

The fifth witness, identified as EEE told the federal high court in Abuja during the trial of Kanu on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng