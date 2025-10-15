Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state was the first opposition governor to join the APC in President Tinubu’s administration

With Peter Mbah's now in APC colours, the south’s political map tightens as the new alignment enhances President Bola Tinubu’s re‑election bid

Legit.ng highlights the governors who could follow in Mbah’s footsteps and join the APC soon

Enugu, Enugu state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, many erstwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are largely consolidated behind the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Tuesday, October 14, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state officially left the PDP to join the ruling APC. Since 1999, PDP had been ruling Enugu state.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights all the Nigerian governors who could imitate Mbah.

1) Douye Diri (Bayelsa state)

Diri served as the governor of Bayelsa state since 2020. He was the senator representing Bayelsa Central senatorial district from 2019 to 2020 in the 9th national assembly.

On Wednesday, October 15, Guardian reported that there appears to be an uneasy calm among the populace, PDP family, and political appointees of Diri as speculations of his impending defection to the APC thicken.



Though it was widely rumoured that the governor was expected to make the move on Tuesday, October 14, the event did not hold and neither officials of the state PDP or any of his aides or appointees offer any clue, as they remained mute.



Dennis Otiotio, the Bayelsa state chairman of the APC, when contacted, confirmed ongoing negotiations with the governor.

2) Agbu Kefas (Taraba state)

Kefas is a retired Nigerian army lieutenant colonel who has served as the governor of Taraba state since 2023.

Former media aide to the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, said Kefas is the next to join the APC.

Ahmad stated that after Kefas joins the APC, a governor from a state in the north-west will join the ruling party before the end of 2025.

Ahmad posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Enugu State is now secured—Taraba State will be next on board, followed by a state in the North-West before the year ends.”

3) Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers state)

A faction of the Rivers state chapter of the APC called on Governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, to join the APC after the emergency rule in the state came to an end in September.

The factional APC spokesperson in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju, made the call while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

Nwauju said that the APC members would gladly receive Fubara into the party.

Fubara is a PDP member.

4) Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau state)

There are calls for Governor Mutfwang to leave the PDP for the APC, with the ruling party's national leadership supporting the entreaties.

Mutfwang is a former chairman of Mangu local government area (LGA) of Plateau state. He was sworn in as governor on May 29, 2023.

5) Alex Otti (Abia state)

Governor Alex Otti of Abia state may join the APC.

Otti, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), is a supporter of President Bola Tinubu.

In June, he praised President Tinubu’s economic reforms, emphasising their shared purported vision beyond party politics and leadership.

Mbah speaks on reason for defection

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mbah said the PDP did not recognise the voice of his people.

Mbah said his decision to join the APC was to seek an alternative where the people’s interests would be represented and respected.

Governor Mbah said he left the PDP alongside his immediate predecessor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as well as state and Federal lawmakers, among others.

