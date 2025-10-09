Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for the release of the leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu

Atiku said he supports human rights activist Omoyele Sowore’s campaign to free Kanu from detention

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate said Kanu's continued detention is an open sore on Nigeria’s conscience

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has backed the 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore’s campaign for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Atiku described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Kanu’s, continued detention as a “stain on Nigeria’s belief in the rule of law.”

He made this known in a post shared on his X handle @atiku on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The PDP presidential candidate accused the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government of abuse of power.

Atiku said Tinubu’s government’s decision to defy court orders that granted Kanu bail is an assault on justice.

“The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation’s conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law.

“Defying court orders that granted him bail is an abuse of power and an assault on justice.

“I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by @YeleSowore for his immediate release or due prosecution.

“We fail as patriots if we allow Kanu’s case to fester as yet another wound this nation refuses to heal."

Nigerians react as Atiku calls for Kanu's release

@Sirwambai

With respect, Kanu’s detention is justified on national security grounds. No one is above the law, and his case should be decided by the courts, not public pressure. Releasing him without due process would endanger justice and national unity.

@isah_muaaz

I never thought I’d see a day when national leaders would publicly side with someone whose actions once tore at our country’s fabric.

Justice must be balanced with accountability, not traded for politics.

Tension in National Assembly over Kanu's health

Recall that the House of Representatives was in a heated debate about Kanu's health condition.

Obinna Aguocha, the lawmaker representing the Umuahia North/Umuahia South/Ikwuano Federal Constituency of Abia, clashed with the speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

Aguocha said he had written letters to President Bola Tinubu, the speaker, and the attorney general of the federation about Kanu's health.

Nnamdi Kanu to remain in custody.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned the proceedings of Nnamdi Kanu's terrorism charges, as the NMA did not meet the deadline given to it.

Suraj S’aad, the lawyer to the DSS, told the court that the NMA contacted the secret police and informed them that the medical report was yet to be ready.

The DSS lawyer then applied for a week's adjournment to allow the NMA to conclude its investigation and support report.

