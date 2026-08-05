Italy's EC long-term residence permit replaced the old permanent residence card in January 2007 and comes with a set of guaranteed rights

Holders of the permit gain access to social benefits, employment rights, and the ability to enter Italy without a visa

The permit can also cover a holder's spouse, minor children, and dependent parents under specific conditions

Italy has outlined four key benefits that foreigners holding an EC long-term residence permit are entitled to enjoy as permanent residents of the country.

Since 8 January 2007, Italy replaced its former permanent residence card, known as the "carta di soggiorno," with the EC residence permit for long-term residents, a document issued by the Italian State Police.

Italy announces 4 benefits foreigners enjoy after becoming permanent residents. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the EC Long-Term Residence Permit Offers

The permit is permanent in nature and grants holders some rights in Italy. According to the Italian State Police, these include:

1. The right to enter Italy without a visa

2. The right to work

3. Access to social benefits and government-provided social services

4. The right to participate in local public life

To be eligible to apply for permanent residency, an applicant must have lived legally and without interruption in Italy for a required number of years.

Foreigners who already hold an EC long-term residence permit issued by another European Union member state are also allowed to reside in Italy for periods exceeding three months.

In such cases, eligible grounds include regular or self-employment, enrolment in a course of study or vocational training, or general residence, provided the individual can demonstrate stable and sufficient income above twice the minimum wage threshold and holds valid private health insurance for the duration of their stay.

Who Can Be Included in the Application

The permit application can also cover immediate family members. Eligible dependants include a spouse who is not legally separated and is at least 18 years of age, minor children (including stepchildren and children born outside of marriage), adult children over 18 who cannot support themselves due to a permanent health condition, and dependent parents.

Italy does, however, reserve the right to refuse the permit to individuals considered a threat to public order or national security.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng