A fresh report on social media has it that Adedotun Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji, has passed on

Big Bolaji died on Saturday, April 19, after a brief illness, shocking his fans and the music industry

The late gospel singer had recently celebrated his 50th birthday in November 2024, marking a significant milestone in his life

Renowned gospel singer and radio talk show personality Bolaji Adedotun Olanrewaju, widley known as Big Bolaji, has passed away. He died on Saturday, April 19 after a brief illness, spreading gloominess across social media and the music industry.

In November 2024, Big Bolaji celebrated his 50th birthday, marking a significant acheivement in his life. His death has left a huge void in the gospel music scene, where he was known for his impactful ministry and engaging personality.

Social media mourns as Big Bolaji passes on. Credit: @bolajibig

Source: Instagram

Fans and fellow artists are mourning the loss of Big Bolaji, remembering his contributions to gospel music and his vibrant presence on radio.

A statement issued by his family reads:

"Official Statement from the Family of Bolaji Olarewaju. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bolaji. Olarewaju, affectionately known as "Big B," a cherished father, husband, brother, and an esteemed figure in both the church community, an ordained Pastor in the RCCG and a giant in the music industry and our commynity."

"Bolaji left us on Easter Saturday, 19th April 2025, after a brief illness. Details regarding the obsequies will be shared in due course as we come together to celebrate. Bolaji's remarkable life and legacy. Thank you for respecting our wishes during this incredibly difficult time. With gratitude, The Family of Bolaji Olarewaju."

See the post below:

Fans mourn Big Bolaji's demise

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@big_sosho1 said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace ☮️ 😢🕊️omo."

@aronz_71 said:

"Tells you that it’s not by prayers , it’s not by worshiping , I wish we were all thought right ,, maybe we wouldn’t be feeling this much pains when our loved ones passes on , you get sick and recover and next thing your shouting Jesus too love you."

@m.o_sneh said:

"May his soul rest in peace Soound. Stop praying you won’t die God has no business with it just as you were born #so you will die."

@thelmadin1 said:

"This life no balance as someone is getting married and celebrating someone is crying for their loss may our happy moments outshine every other aspect of our lives ❤️."

@arcnicomoney said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@kuzydaniel said:

"He posted yesterday 😢💔."

