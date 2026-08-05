Suspected Lakurawa militants attacked the Girkau community in Kebbe LGA, Sokoto State, on Monday, killing a police officer and two civilians

The assailants burnt two security vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police Force and the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps during the raid

Sokoto State Police spokesman DSP Ahmed Rufai confirmed the attack, saying operatives were deployed and successfully repelled the bandits

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Sokoto State - Suspected Lakurawa militants stormed Girkau community in Kebbe Local Government Area on Monday, killed at least one police officer and left the area in fear after a violent raid that also claimed the lives of two civilians.

Police operatives engaged the attackers in a firefight and drove them back. One officer, identified by residents as Hussaini Manyu, died during the exchange of gunfire.

"Fear grips Girkau": Lakurawa militants attack, claim 3 lives in brutal raid. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the Police spokesman, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said the command received a distress call and quickly sent operatives to the scene.

"We received a distress call from the community and immediately mobilised our personnel to the scene. We were able to repel the Lakurawa bandits, but during the exchange of gunfire, one of our officers paid the supreme price."

He added that the attackers destroyed two vehicles before fleeing: one belonging to the Nigeria Police Force and another belonging to the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps.

According to Daily Trust, a security operative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the body of the slain officer was recovered and buried on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Deaths, Injuries, and cattle rustling

Residents and community sources, who asked not to be named given the sensitive nature of the incident, said the armed group opened fire on both security personnel and villagers when they arrived, forcing many people to flee.

Beyond the police officer, they said an elderly resident named Bala Wakili and a young herder who refused to hand over his cattle were also killed.

Sources said a farmer was shot while working on his land and is receiving treatment at a health facility.

Residents also alleged that a woman was assaulted after resisting an attempted sexual attack during the invasion. An unspecified number of cattle were rustled before the attackers withdrew.

A community leader described the raid as among the most devastating the area had seen in recent months.

"What happened in Girkau is heartbreaking. We lost a police officer who was defending the community, an elderly man, and a young herder. They also burnt security vehicles and took away many cattle. Our people are living in fear because these attacks are becoming too frequent."

Residents raised the alarm

Another resident said the community had flagged suspicious activity to security agencies before the attack took place.

Community members are now calling on both the Federal Government and the Sokoto State Government to strengthen security operations across Kebbe and its neighbouring local government areas.

Rufai said the command has since stepped up patrols in the area and remains committed to protecting lives and property.

Bandits kill police officer, two civilians in Sokoto.

Source: Original

Bandits kill 12, burn 6 alive in Sokoto

Recall that suspected bandits stormed Lajinge village in Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto State, at around 11pm on Saturday and operated for over four hours.

Six people were burnt alive after gunmen poured petrol on a room where residents had taken shelter and refused to come out.

Residents said security personnel stationed just 2km away did not respond to repeated distress calls throughout the entire attack.

Bandits kill 21, abduct 37 in Sokoto

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that heavily armed bandits raided Tsamaye community in Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto State, in an attack that lasted from around 9:00 p.m. Monday until after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

About 25 people, mostly women and children, were swept away when overloaded boats capsized as villagers tried to flee across a river during the attack.

Residents said security personnel stationed in the village told local vigilantes they lacked adequate equipment and did not intervene during the raid.

Source: Legit.ng