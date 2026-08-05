The National Youth Council of Nigeria, Enugu state chapter, praised Federal Commissioner Peter Ogbonna Eze for his work at the Federal Character Commission

Enugu youths have secured federal jobs and overseas training opportunities through Eze's office, according to the NYCN statement

NYCN chairman Comrade Barth Ebuka Okoh said Eze's approach has shown young people that merit, not godfatherism, can open doors

Enugu state — The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Enugu state Chapter, has publicly commended Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze, popularly known as Eze Mbanabo, for what it called exceptional service to young people through his role as Federal Commissioner representing Enugu state at the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the Council's chairman, Comrade Barth Ebuka Okoh, JP, who said Hon. Eze had created opportunities for Enugu youths on a scale not previously seen through the FCC.

Peter Ogbonna Eze, Federal Commissioner representing Enugu state at the Federal Character Commission, receives praise from the National Youth Council of Nigeria. Photo credit: Peter Eze

Source: UGC

Youth Jobs and Overseas Training

According to the Council, a significant number of young people from Enugu state have obtained federal employment under Hon. Eze's watch, while others have participated in overseas programmes, professional training sessions, workshops, and seminars organised through his office. The NYCN described these interventions as life-changing, saying they had restored hope and helped develop a generation of young leaders with the capacity to contribute to national growth.

The youth body noted that Enugu youths had never benefited from the FCC on such a scale before, describing the commissioner's record as proof of purposeful, people-centred leadership.

Merit Over Godfatherism

A central theme in the NYCN's statement was the commissioner's commitment to fairness and transparency. The Council praised Hon. Eze for ensuring that access to opportunities was based on merit rather than political connections.

"Hon. Peter Eze has given hope to countless young people by proving that one does not need a political godfather to access opportunities and excel. His accessibility, fairness, and unwavering commitment to empowering ordinary youths have earned him the admiration and gratitude of the people," the statement read.

Comrade Okoh, on behalf of the Council and Enugu state's youth population, expressed appreciation to the commissioner for what he described as selfless service and dedication to youth welfare. The Council also wished Hon. Eze continued strength, good health, and greater opportunities to serve both Enugu state and Nigeria.

Southeast APC Speaks on Peter Eze's Leadership at FCC

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Southeast chapter hailed Eze, citing his record of promoting equitable representation and strengthening public institutions.

The praise came through a formal statement signed by Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, the APC's national vice chairman for the southeast, under the party's "Spotlight on Exceptional Young Progressives" initiative, which recognises emerging leaders contributing to democratic development across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng