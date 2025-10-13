An apostle has gone public with a short clip of the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai speaking into a microphone at an occasion

According to the man, he was with Apostle Femi Femi Lazarus when it was disclosed to them that Rev Ukpai "will be going to meet with his master soon"

Tributes poured in for the late international evangelist and preacher, who passed away on October 6 at 80

Apostle Ekemini Nelson, a Nigerian preacher, has released a video of himself, Apostle Femi Lazarus and the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai at an occasion before his demise.

The apostle claimed that he was with Apostle Femi when it was disclosed that Rev Ukpai would '...be going to meet with his master soon.'

Apostle Ekemini said they have received the grace and, as such, would not mourn like those without hope.

He added that a new assignment has been unlocked for a gatekeeper. He wrote:

"I was with my Spiritual Father Apostle Femi Lazarus when it was revealed that Baba will be going to meet with his master soon.

"We've received of this Grace therefore we don't mourn like those without hope.

"A new assignment has been unlocked for a gate keeper.

"Rest in power Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai."

In the short clip, Rev Ukpai was seated and speaking into a microphone. Apostle Femi could be seen standing adjacent to Rev Ukpai.

Rev Dr Uma Ukpai: Netizens mourn preacher

Okwu Dili Meshack said:

"To live is Christ and to die is gain.

"Rest in power, general."

Sunday Emmanuel Daniel said:

"Rest in power God's general

"The Lord himself grant his family the fortitude to bear...."

Mercy Ikechukwu said:

"We will miss God's general.. .. The man whom I truly saw the existence of God through his life.. Rest on, rest in glory God's general.. You have done well, we will continue from your foot prints sir God Almighty helping us.. Amen."

Blessing Nsa said:

"Rest on well God’s general! Sir you’ve raised a great army for God’s kingdom, may uour legacy live on.

"You will be missed but I know you are in a better place."

Tu James said:

"A new assignment indeed is unlocked....God will help us to lay hold of this great mantle."

Jemima Jenefa Imikan said:

"Wow...

"God's General has gone home.

"His name will forever be crested in the hearts of men.

"A testament of a life fully poured out for Christ."

Joseph Lifesaver said:

"No wonder I woke today, and told someone. Why is it that the day is speeding, very early in the morning.

"It just felt like evening, God. Rest on Sir."

Teacher's experience meeting Rev Dr Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher had recounted her first meeting with the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai.

In a Facebook post, she recounted her first encounter with the international evangelist, noting that his ministration was different from what she was used to, as God's presence was strongly felt.

According to the teacher, during his ministration, he commanded people to sleep during his service, and it happened as he said.

