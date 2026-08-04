Primate Elijah Ayodele addressed his congregation about the NDC's chances in the 2027 presidential election

The cleric said the NDC made a costly decision by choosing to contest the 2027 election alone rather than forming a coalition

Obi and Kwankwaso moved from the ADC to the NDC in May 2026 following internal disputes and court cases within the party

Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has cast doubt on the political prospects of Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ayodele made the remarks in a video shared on X, speaking directly to his congregation about the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and its decision to run as a standalone party.

Primate Elijah Ayodele questioned the NDC's decision to contest the upcoming elections independently. Photo credit: @atiku/@PeterObiu/Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

The cleric argued that the NDC missed a major opportunity by not joining forces with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to build a coalition ahead of the election, Nigerian Tribune reported.

"You see the NDC party in Nigeria, assuming you can listen. Instead of you going as a solo party, you would have merged with the ADC and form a coalition," Ayodele said.

"But you alone going solo, NDC is not in the calculation. They call it OK but I'm not seeing anything okay. I do not see 'OK' (Obi and Kwankwaso) going anywhere in the 2027 Presidential election."

Why Obi and Kwankwaso left the ADC

Obi and Kwankwaso parted ways with the ADC in May 2026, moving to the NDC. Both men cited internal divisions within the party and a series of ongoing court cases as the reasons behind their departure.

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after resigning from the ADC on May 2, 2026.

Ayodele's verdict on NDC's chances

Beyond the specific remarks about Obi and Kwankwaso, Ayodele maintained that contesting independently had significantly weakened the NDC's position in the 2027 race. He said a merger with the ADC would have given the party a stronger platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Leadership reported.

Primate Elijah Ayodele addressed the congregation on the NDC's decision to contest the upcoming election alone. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Facebook

This is not the first time Ayodele has weighed in on the 2027 election.

He has previously issued prophecies concerning President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that no institutional intervention could guarantee the president's return to power.

Primate Ayodele gives condiditon for Tinubu to win

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, prophesied that President Bola Tinubu will struggle to win a second term in 2027 if opposition parties successfully coordinate against him.

The prediction was contained in a statement on Monday, August 3, sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, as political consultations and coalition talks continue to intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng