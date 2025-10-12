Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau State – Governor Caleb Mutfwang has rewarded a pilgrim, Zainab Idris, with one million naira for returning a missing $5000 to the owner, a Tajikistan citizen.

Idris found the money in Saudi Arabia during the recently concluded 2025 Hajj exercise.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Nigerian pilgrim searched for the owner and returned it to him.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Dayyabu Dauda, presented the N1m to Idris on behalf of the governor at the Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board.

Governor Mutfwang said Idris was invited by the government to show appreciation for her good conduct and character and to support her business with a token.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mutfwang also awarded one Malam Ayuku with a new phone for returning a lost iPhone in Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage.

“We are proud of these pilgrims because they have proved to the world that they are of good character. Before we traveled to the Holy Land, the governor, in his message, asked pilgrims to be good and ambassadors, and they justified that. We are proud of them indeed."

Idris appreciated the governor for the reward, describing him as a father.

The excited woman added that the money would go a long way in supporting her business.

Katsina governor rewards woman for returning money

Recall that the Katsina State Government gave Malama Abdulkadir-Yanmama N500,000 for returning N748,320 mistakenly credited to her account.

After confirming her honesty, Governor Dikko Radda rewarded her with N500,000 and a commendation letter.

Dr. Mudassir Nasir and Auditor-General Alhaji Anas Tukur-Abdulƙadir praised Abdulkadir-Yanmama for her integrity.

Peter Obi rewards Keke rider for returning missing N15 million

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Awwalu Salisu, who returned N15 million left in his tricycle by a Chadian businessman in 2023, has been offered a scholarship.

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, offered him this scholarship.

This scholarship is up to the PhD level of education and is worth N250 million.

