Kano Airport Cleaner Who Returned $10,000 Found in Aircraft Gets Promotion and Cash Reward
- An employee of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), Auwal Ahmad Dankode, has been rewarded with cash and promotion for his honesty
- The young man became a viral sensation for returning $10,000 (about N16 million) he found while cleaning an aircraft in Kano
- The GMD/CEO of NAHCO, Mr Indranil Gupta, has reacted to his staff's honesty act and shared what his action demonstrated
Auwal Ahmad Dankode, a staff of NAHCO, has been given a letter of recommendation, a promotion and a cash gift for returning $10,000 (about N16 million) that a passenger on seat No 25H left in an aircraft.
Dankode found the whopping sum of money while cleaning the MS878 aircraft, run by Egypt Air, in Kano and immediately returned it to the airline station manager.
Daily Trust reported that Dankode was hosted by his company at its headquarters in Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. His employer also celebrated him on X.
Dankode hailed by NAHCO GMD/CEO
The GMD/CEO of NAHCO, Mr Indranil Gupta, hailed Dankode's honesty and integrity.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"...The GMD/CEO, Mr. Indranil Gupta, praised Auwal's honesty and integrity, noting that his actions serve as a shining example for others.
"As a reward for his honesty, Auwal received a letter of commendation, a promotion, and cash gifts from NAHCO," @nahco_aviance wrote on X.
Apart from his employer, Dankode's honest act earned him commendations from many people, including Labour Party's Presidential Candidate Peter Obi.
See NAHCO's tweet below:
Kano airport cleaner who returned $10,000 speaks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano airport cleaner had shared why he returned the $10,000.
In an interview published by the Guardian, Dankode said he was cleaning an Egyptian airline aeroplane that had just landed when he found an envelope containing the dollar bills. The aviation worker added that the owner of the money was asked several questions and was handed the envelope after he responded positively.
Some netizens had argued that they wouldn't have returned the money if in Dankode's shoes. On why he returned the money, Dankode said he had an upbringing not to take what didn't belong to him.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng