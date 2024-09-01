An employee of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), Auwal Ahmad Dankode, has been rewarded with cash and promotion for his honesty

The young man became a viral sensation for returning $10,000 (about N16 million) he found while cleaning an aircraft in Kano

The GMD/CEO of NAHCO, Mr Indranil Gupta, has reacted to his staff's honesty act and shared what his action demonstrated

Auwal Ahmad Dankode, a staff of NAHCO, has been given a letter of recommendation, a promotion and a cash gift for returning $10,000 (about N16 million) that a passenger on seat No 25H left in an aircraft.

Dankode found the whopping sum of money while cleaning the MS878 aircraft, run by Egypt Air, in Kano and immediately returned it to the airline station manager.

Dankode has been rewarded for his integrity. Photo Credit: @nahco_aviance

Daily Trust reported that Dankode was hosted by his company at its headquarters in Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. His employer also celebrated him on X.

Dankode hailed by NAHCO GMD/CEO

The GMD/CEO of NAHCO, Mr Indranil Gupta, hailed Dankode's honesty and integrity.

"As a reward for his honesty, Auwal received a letter of commendation, a promotion, and cash gifts from NAHCO," @nahco_aviance wrote on X.

"As a reward for his honesty, Auwal received a letter of commendation, a promotion, and cash gifts from NAHCO," @nahco_aviance wrote on X.

Apart from his employer, Dankode's honest act earned him commendations from many people, including Labour Party's Presidential Candidate Peter Obi.

Kano airport cleaner who returned $10,000 speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano airport cleaner had shared why he returned the $10,000.

In an interview published by the Guardian, Dankode said he was cleaning an Egyptian airline aeroplane that had just landed when he found an envelope containing the dollar bills. The aviation worker added that the owner of the money was asked several questions and was handed the envelope after he responded positively.

Some netizens had argued that they wouldn't have returned the money if in Dankode's shoes. On why he returned the money, Dankode said he had an upbringing not to take what didn't belong to him.

