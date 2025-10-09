Breaking: Tinubu to Honour 959 Nigerians, Reason Emerges
President Bola Tinubu has approved national honours for 959 Nigerians and stamped the reforms designed to strengthen the Nigeria police Force's funding framework.
The resolution was reached at the marathon meetings of the National Council of State and the Police Council, which the president presided over at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, October 9.
Emanso Umobong, the permanent secretary of the cabinet affairs office, disclosed this while addressing state house correspondents after the meetings. He said Tinubu approved the report of the National Honours Award Committee for 2024 and 2025. This also included special awards that the president bestowed from January 2025 to the present.
Source: Legit.ng
