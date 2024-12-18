The Katsina State Government gave Malama Abdulkadir-Yanmama N500,000 for returning N748,320 mistakenly credited to her account

After confirming her honesty, Governor Dikko Radda rewarded her with N500,000, and a commendation letter

Dr. Mudassir Nasir and Auditor-General Alhaji Anas Tukur-Abdulƙadir praised Abdulkadir-Yanmama for her integrity

The Katsina State Government has rewarded a woman, Malama Abdulkadir-Yanmama, with N500,000 for returning N748,320 that was mistakenly credited to her account.

The money was intended for the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state.

On Tuesday, December 18, the Executive Director of the Katsina State Social Investment Programme Agency, Dr. Mudassir Nasir, presented the reward to Abdulkadir-Yanmama for her honesty.

Nasir explained that the woman had received an alert for payment meant for food vendors providing meals to primary school pupils but was not registered as a vendor in the programme, Leadership reported.

“She told us that she received an alert with a narration titled payment for vendors who were providing primary school pupils with free food.

“She decided to come to our office because she was not on the register for vendors who provide food for our pupils and she was not part of such a programme," Nasir said.

Nasir revealed that after verifying Abdulkadir-Yanmama’s bank statement with the Auditor-General's office, it was confirmed that she had acted with integrity.

In appreciation, Governor Dikko Radda directed that she be rewarded with N500,000, receive a commendation letter, and be offered the opportunity to participate in the next school feeding programme, The Punch reported.

“The Governor was pleased with her honesty and encouraged others to follow her example,” Nasir added.

Commendation from Auditor-General

The state’s Auditor-General, Alhaji Anas Tukur-Abdulƙadir, also praised Abdulkadir-Yanmama, stating she deserved more honours for her uprightness.

Responding to the honour, Abdulkadir-Yanmama humbly stated, “I knew that I had to return the money because it doesn’t belong to me.”

