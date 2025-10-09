President Bola Tinubu's proposal to grant the presidential prerogative of mercy for 175 Nigerians in different categories before the Council of State was approved on Thursday, October 9.

It was learnt that the approval came after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, conveyed Tinubu's recommendations, which was based on the report of the advisory committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, during the council meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu grants pardons to Herbert Macaulay, Maj-Gen. Mamman Vatsa (retd), Ogoni leaders / Photo Credit: @officialABAT

While the presidency was yet to publish the full names of the beneficiaries, The Punch reported that Tinubu granted pardons to one of the founding fathers of Nigeria, Herbert Macaulay, and former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the regime of Ibrahim Babangida, Maj-Gen. Mamman Vatsa (retd).

Also included in the report are members of the Ogoni Nine and Ogoni Four.

