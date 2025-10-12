It is roughly 15 months to the conduct of another presidential election and leaders of the opposition are working towards unseating President Bola Tinubu

Top politicians from Adamawa state met at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's Abuja home

Among the ADC coalition's presidential aspirants from the north, Atiku is widely considered a leading contender

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, election, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has held "a crucial meeting" with Adamawa African Democratic Congress (ADC) stakeholders.

The Adamawa-born presidential hopeful announced the update via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday night, October 11.

Adamawa ADC coalition members back Atiku Abubakar's plan to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that those at the meeting, which was held in Atiku's Abuja house, include Bindow Jibrilla, a former governor of Adamawa state; Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); and Aishatu Binani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state in the 2023 election.

Elisha Abbo, a former senator who represented Adamawa north, was also part of the meeting, among others.

In a statement he signed, Atiku wrote, with accompanying pictures:

"I just concluded a crucial meeting with Adamawa ADC stakeholders, at which they resolved to stand united as one indivisible entity that will join hands with the rest of the party to rescue Nigeria."

ADC reacts to Amupitan’s INEC nomination

Meanwhile, the ADC has reacted to the nomination of Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN) as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ADC, the party challenged Amupitan to "restore the confidence of Nigerians" ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It said:

"He (Prof. Amupitan) must understand that his loyalty is with the Nigerian people, not the government.

"We are willing to give him the benefit of doubts based on his track record. But now he has the opportunity to make a good name for himself that his children would proud of, or to soil his record and end up with ignominy. He should bear in mind also that his tenure will ordinarily last beyond one electoral cycle. He should therefore look beyond the interest of those who have appointed him."

Read more on the 2027 election:

Prophet dashes Atiku's hopes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cameroonian pastor, Prophet Boris Jedidiah dashed Atiku's hopes and proclaimed that President Tinubu will emerge victorious in the 2027 election.

Prophet Jedidiah declared that the opposition coalition would not be able to stop President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng