Wema Bank has announced plans to reward its customers, and the managing director has revealed the conditions

The bank said that starting October 1, 2024, customers will begin to get rewards for keeping a minimum monthly balance

CEO Moruf Oseni promised that the bank is ready to also improve customers' banking experience

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Moruf Oseni, managing director/CEO of Wema Bank Plc, has revealed that the bank is ready to reward its customers.

He also expressed commitment to ensuring optimum returns and premium rewards to customers irrespective of location across the country.

Wema Bank plans to reward customers for their loyalty Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

Oseni made this pledge at the unveiling of Wema Bank's fourth edition of its 5 for 5 Promo.

The customer loyalty and reward initiative has disbursed over N150 million to 2,378 Nigerians since its launch in 2021.

Oseni said:

“We’re committed to providing optimum returns for our customers, and this initiative reflects that commitment.

“We have made it a duty and core value to provide optimum returns for our customers, and this commitment is evident in all that we do as a bank. ‘

"Optimum returns’ for Wema Bank is limitless which is why we continue to raise the bar and set new standards, innovating new and improved ways to provide a highly rewarding banking experience for our customers. It is this sense of duty to our customers that inspired the launch of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo”,.

Conditions to benefit

The MD also revealed that the bank is determined to raise the bar.

"Starting October 1, 2024, customers who maintain a minimum monthly transaction of N5,000 via the ALAT app, Wema/ALAT card, or *945# USSD banking platform would be eligible for rewards, adding that the promo provides a rewarding banking experience for customers.”

Nigerian bank apologises to customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Unity Bank announced that it had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services has been restored.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng