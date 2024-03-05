Awwalu Salisu, who returned N15m left in his tricycle by a Chadian businessman in 2023, has been offered a scholarship.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, offered him this scholarship.

This scholarship is up to PhD level of education and is worth N250 million.

FCT, Abuja— Labour Party's 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Baba-Ahmed Datti, have launched a scholarship program for Auwalu Salisu, a tricycle rider from Kano.

Salisu gained attention after returning a sum of N15m left behind by a passenger from Chad who had come to purchase goods in Kano.

The incident occurred in September 2023, prompting Salisu, a 22-year-old resident of Yankaba in Nasarawa Local Government Area, to return the money after hearing an announcement on a Kano radio station.

The scholarship was revealed during Tuesday's LEADERSHIP awards and Conference in Abuja.

Obi, alongside the university's proprietor and his running mate Ahmed Datti, announced that Baze University would cover Salisu's expenses, including food, education, housing, and more, until he completes his studies.

Salisu gained widespread attention after he discovered and returned N15 million, along with some CFA currency, to its owner, who hails from the Republic of Chad.

Obi bags politician of the year award

In his speech following his recognition as Politician of the Year, Obi emphasised the pressing need to allocate resources for development in Northern Nigeria.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said:

“The North has no reason to be poor in Nigeria. We make more money from agriculture than oil. Imagine Ukraine is giving Nigeria grain, a country that is in war. We have land and everything more than them. But they are giving us grain because 60 per cent of their land is cultivated and 60 per cent of our own is uncultivated.

“The two biggest states in the North East: Borno and Taraba have 70,000 and 55,000 square kilometers which is four times the size of Belgium but Belgium is exporting what we dont even export a quarter of”

He emphasised that the critical remedy for Nigeria's economic challenges lies in generating employment opportunities and fostering a conducive business environment for the youth.

He added that reducing poverty among young people would lead to a decrease in crime rates.

Tricycle rider rewarded with N100K for returning N9m in Yobe

Similarly, a tricycle driver named Ali Bulama demonstrated remarkable honesty by returning N9 million to its rightful owner in Jumbam village, Tarmuwa LGA of Yobe state.

In recognition of his integrity and moral values, Bulama received a certificate of honour and a cash reward of N100,000.

He recounted that the owner, a resident of Maiduguri in Borno state, also appreciated his honesty with a N20,000 cash gift.

