A muslim student identified as miss Azeezat has been hailed online after returning a lost phone

Reports gathered that Azeezat was on her way to school when she found the lost phone and handed it over to her teacher

After the story went viral, she was applauded by Lagos state ministry of education and subsequently given cash gift

Azeezat Adelabu, a student of Community Senior Grammar School, Ipaja, Lagos, Southwest, Nigeria, has been rewarded after returning a lost phone.

Miss Azeezat was heading to school when she saw the lost phone which she presented to her teacher.

Her teacher made investigations and then reached out to the owner, who was desperately looking for the phone.

Student returns lost phone Photo Credit: Muslim News Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The story went viral online and several people showered encomium on the young lady for her honesty and contentment.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Good student receives cash reward for returning lost phone

The Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education District 1, Agege, Barrister Mrs Titilayo Solarin heard the news and was extremely delighted.

According to Muslim News Nigeria, Mrs. Titilayo invited her the young girl who arrived her office in the company of her parents and presented her with a cash gift.

She also encouraged her to continue being a good child and never deviate from showing kindness to all.

See post below:

Social media users applaud Azeezat

Adepoju Jamiu said:

"Awesome, this is a good way to encourage good conduct among this generation. Nice gesture!"

Bashirah Taiwo reacted:

"Well trained and pious muslimah."

Bello Fadidat wrote:

"The Punch Newspaper will not see this one oo."

Saidu noted:

"Her teacher too should also be promoted for not hiding it only to convert it to her personal use."

Nigerian boy rewarded with N340k for returning missing phone he found at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian boy, Philemon Igbokwe, has been rewarded with N340,000 after returning a new Android phone he found at an event in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The disclosure was made by the chairman of the occasion, Emma Okah, who shared a photo of himself and the boy on Facebook.

According to Emma, the owner of the phone forgot it in the restroom. The cash reward was contributed by Emma and three other guests who were impressed with what the boy did.

Source: Legit.ng