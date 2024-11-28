In an emotional video, a physically challenged man was rewarded after he returned a sum of money that was dropped on the floor

A content creator, Sunday Brave, dropped the money to test the man’s honesty, and the latter passed the test

A young disabled man was rewarded with N20,000 after returning the money dropped on the floor.

A content creator, Sunday Brave, who shared the video on TikTok, said he dropped the money to test the disabled man.

Man gets rewarded after returning money, Photo: @iamsundaybrave

Source: TikTok

When the young man returned the money, Sunday told him it was a test and gave him N20,000.

In the video shared by @iamsundaybrave, the young man was asked to make a request, and he said he’d love to get a wheelchair.

The video was captioned:

“A disabled guy with an act of honesty.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as physically challenged man returns “misplaced” money

Many who came across the video were moved to tears as they declared their intention to assist the disabled young man.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Billionaire blessing said:

"Very handsome boy .I'm from kenya how I can find this boy?"

@KaMavuso said:

"Those who cry while he was walking let gather here. God will bless you with your Good."

@Musnish said:

"He's so handsome and neat I'm really sharing tears as i watch. thanks my brother. lord I'm grateful for all you have done and continue to do for my family,love one and friends for keeping us save."

@Omoronike Akande said:

"Heart of Gold."

How Nigerians show random acts of kindness

In a related story, a kind Nigerian man surprised a street hawker by gifting her bags of rice in an all-expense-paid shopping spree.

The man met the woman by the road and asked her the biggest surprise she had ever received.

Legit.ng also reported about another kind man who was filmed giving a new bag to a student he saw using nylon to go to school, while a pretty lady gifted a stranger N40,000 after they played a game.

