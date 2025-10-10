Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly killed some soldiers in Ngamdu, Kaga local government area of Borno State

The terrorist group, in large numbers, attacked a military base in the wee hours of Friday, October 10, 2025

A security source shared details about how the suspected Boko Haram terrorists attempted an ambush on Nigerian soldiers

Borno state - Many soldiers are feared dead after suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military base in Ngamdu, Kaga local government area of Borno State.

The terrorists attacked the troops at the camp along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in the wee hours of Friday, October 10, 2025.

Boko Haram attacks soldiers in Borno military base. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, sources in the town revealed that terrorists took the soldier unaware.

“The attack lasted for hours before the insurgents retreated, but they killed and wounded soldiers.”

According to motorists and commercial drivers, the military blocked the Ngamdu road until around 11:20am following the attack.

A traveller who did not want to be quoted said:

“I left Damaturu very early with the hope of arriving in Maiduguri around 9am for an engagement, but on reaching Ngamdu, the road was closed.”

“Some security personnel told us to be patient, that there was problem on the road. But residents said the Boko Haram attacked the soldiers and killed some of them.”

A security source, however, said the casualty was not as many as reported.

He said the gallant soldiers repelled the Boko Haram terrorists who attempted an ambush on them.

The source said the soldiers had a good fight while attempting there were casualties.

“Yes, some soldiers were wounded and taken to the hospital, but many insurgents were also killed.”

Boko Haram kills, captures soldiers in military base

Recall that an unspecified number of soldiers were killed during an attack on a base of the Nigerian Army in Borno state.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists captured some soldiers during the attack that occurred on Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to local and security sources, the terrorists attacked the Forward Operation Base of the 153 Task Force Battalion.

Terrorists attacks soldiers in large number in Borno military base

Source: Original

