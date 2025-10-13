The Nigerian Army reports major breakthroughs between October 8–11, neutralising 26 terrorists, arresting 22 suspects, and rescuing 5 kidnapped victims across multiple regions

Troops neutralise a wanted IPOB/ESN leader known as Alhaji in Ebonyi State and destroy an ESN shrine in Imo, reaffirming commitment to dismantling separatist threats

From Borno to Zamfara, Plateau to Rivers, troops foil kidnappings, free hostages, and seize arms, cash, and drugs in sustained nationwide security operations

The Nigerian Army has announced a string of significant operational successes following coordinated and intelligence-driven missions conducted across several regions between 8 and 11 October 2025.

A statenment issued by the Nigerian Army, noted that the operations led to the neutralisation of 26 terrorists and criminal elements, the arrest of 22 suspects, the rescue of five kidnapped victims, and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and logistics items across different theatres of operation.

The Nigerian Army reveals details of how it neutralises an IPOB commander and 26 other suspects across the country. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

The Army via X, reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring national security and stability, saying its efforts were part of the federal government’s broader goal to create a safer environment for economic and agricultural development.

IPOB commander killed in Ebonyi state

In the South-East, troops of Sector 2 Operation UDO KA tracked and neutralised a wanted IPOB/ESN commander, identified as Alhaji, at his hideout in Ezza-Eyimaggu, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Military sources said the suspect attempted to disarm a soldier during his arrest and was eliminated after a brief struggle.

Similarly, troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade on patrol in Mbaotoli Local Government Area of Imo state discovered and destroyed an IPOB/ESN shrine used for indoctrination and criminal gatherings.

“The operation demonstrates our resolve to dismantle all terrorist and separatist networks threatening national peace,” an army spokesperson said.

Multiple terrorists neutralised in the North-East

In Borno State, troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gajiram, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, engaged ISWAP/JAS terrorists along the Gajiram–Bolori–Mile 40–Gajiganna Road.

The clash resulted in the neutralisation of four terrorists and the rescue of two civilians previously held hostage. Recovered items included ₦4.3 million, two new mobile phones, and assorted weapons.

Additionally, troops of the 109 Special Forces Battalion in Magumeri killed five terrorists, recovering one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 31 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a dagger.

Three ISWAP/JAS terrorists also surrendered to troops of 242 Recce Battalion in Monguno, citing disillusionment and fatigue after fleeing their enclaves in the Timbuktu Triangle.

In Sokoto state, air strikes by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA decimated several terrorists and their leaders at Gebe Primary School in Isa Local Government Area.

Troops foil criminal operations in the North-West

The Nigerian Army shares how it neutralises an IPOB commander and 26 others in ongoing nationwide operations. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: UGC

In the North-West, 8 Division Garrison troops, supported by local vigilantes, intercepted logistics couriers carrying hard drugs and motorbike parts from Lagos to Zamfara state.

The suspects were, therefore, handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for interrogation.

In the same vein, soldiers of the 1 Brigade reacted to a distress signal in Anka Local Government Area, Zamfara State, in which they freed kidnapped victims and eliminated terrorists with firearms in a pursuit operation.

Successful counter-criminal raids in the North-Central

Troops of Op WHIRL STROKE conducted operations within Benue and Nasarawa States, arresting some of the kidnapping suspects and releasing the victims. Recovered items comprised arms, charms, and other exhibits.

In Plateau state, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE foiled a cattle rustling attempt in Barkin Ladi and arrested five drug peddlers in Bassa Local Government Area.

Cultists, kidnappers subdued in the South-South

In the South-South, troops of Sector 3 Operation DELTA SAFE engaged cultists in Rivers State, neutralising two and arresting one suspect.

The operation also led to the recovery of rifles, magazines, ammunition, motorcycles, and military accoutrements.

In Edo state, troops of 4 Brigade rescued a kidnapped victim in Esan South-East Local Government Area and recovered the victim’s vehicle.

Boko Haram attacks Borno military base

Many soldiers are feared dead after suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military base in Ngamdu, Kaga local government area of Borno state.

The terrorists attacked the troops at the camp along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in the wee hours of Friday, October 10, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng