Police officers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) repelled an attack by Boko Haram.

Residents of the Banki community in the Bama local government area of Borno state commended the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his men for their courage

The residents who expressed their appreciation to the police operatives narrated how some soldiers fled the area and abandoned the people

Bama LGA, Borno state - Residents have narrated how a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) repelled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Banki, Bama local government area of Borno state

They said the police officers confronted the terrorists, while some soldiers reportedly fled the battlefield.

As reported by Daily Trust, the residents said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Banki rallied his men and mobilised local support during the fierce gun battle with the terrorists.

They commended the DPO for his courage during the terrorist attack.

A resident identified as Aminu said the DPO, despite being advised to flee, refused to abandon his post.

“He organised his boys to defend their location and the people around them. People celebrated him after the attack,” he said.

“Many people, including the soldiers, had abandoned their positions and crossed to Cameroon, but the DPO encouraged many of us to stay back.”

According to another resident, the police operatives and the civilian JTF secured the Divisional Police Headquarters and the Nigeria Customs Service control post near the Cameroon border.

“We thank God for their courage. If we leave here, where do we go?”

A security source alleged that confusion over delayed air support contributed to the reason the soldiers’ retreat from the battle.

The source explained that the soldiers were told to hold back after receiving a signal that a fighter jet was coming to dislodge them.

He lamented that Boko Haram terrorists had already entered Banki before the jet arrived.

“Our troops were terrified by their large numbers. The commander was receiving too many conflicting orders. When we finally engaged, it was already too late.”

