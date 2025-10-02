Boko Haram militants attacked Wagga, Mungono community in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State on September 23, 2025, killing four residents and burning property

Survivors recount harrowing experiences as families are displaced, homes and shops destroyed, and victims receive treatment at Cottage Hospital, Madagali

Residents lament lack of government intervention, relying on the Red Cross for aid, as fear and insecurity continue to grip the community

Boko Haram insurgents attacked Wagga, Mungono community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on September 23, 2025, at about 11:30 p.m.

The assault left several residents homeless and helpless, killing four people while also burning homes, shops, and a church.

Burnt remains of homes and shops in Wagga, Mungono after the Boko Haram attack.

The level of insecurity in Adamawa state continues to rise daily, leaving the public in a state of devastation beyond their control. Local communities live in constant fear due to recurring incidents of violence around them.

The recent attack on Wagga, Mungono community has worsened the situation. Many residents have now become internally displaced, with no shelter or access to food. Families are migrating to other locations in search of safety and healthcare.

Those who lost loved ones are mourning in deep pain, while survivors of gunshot wounds are currently receiving treatment at the Cottage Hospital, Madagali.

Victim narrates plight

A victim of the attack, Mr. Steven Dauda, who resides in the community, narrated his experience to a Legit.ng correspondent:

“We were sleeping around 11:30 p.m. when we heard gunshots and bullets flying all over the village. Immediately, everywhere became disturbed. Everyone was confused and frightened. Before we realized it, Boko Haram was upon us.

Some of us started running for safety because the bullets were too many, and it was risky to stay back. I ran and stood beside a church, not knowing they had surrounded it and set it ablaze.

My brother and his son were killed, my sister was killed, and my neighbor too. When I ran back home from the church, I discovered their lifeless bodies. At that moment, I received a call from my child telling me that my wife and his brother had been shot, but they were still alive.”

By the time the army arrived at the community, the assailants have already done the damages and left. Photo: HQNigerianArmy

He lamented further:

“I have lost two siblings, my nephew, and my neighbor, while my wife and son are still receiving treatment in the hospital. The whole situation is devastating and painful. What pains me most is that they killed my brother, burnt his body, and walked on his ashes.

The shooting lasted for about an hour before it stopped. They set shops and homes ablaze without any remorse. Everyone was running for survival, and those who could not escape became the most affected.”

Security intervention

According to Mr. Dauda:

“It is quite unfortunate that before the soldiers arrived, the attackers had already left. This is because the soldiers are based in the main local government headquarters and not in the local communities. There is a distance between Madagali and Mungono community.”

For security reasons, residents have been instructed to migrate to the local government headquarters and other nearby locations for safety.

Government Response

Mr. Dauda also expressed disappointment over the lack of government support:

“Since this incident happened, no government authority has provided me with any intervention. The only help I got was from the Red Cross, who took responsibility for treating my wife and child from the first day till now.

No one is left in our community; we have all migrated to other locations for protection. My prayer is that those who are injured recover quickly.”

