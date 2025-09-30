Two people have reportedly been gunned down by some suspected Boko Haram terrorists who attacked and burnt down the district head's palace in Kirawa town in the Gwoza local government area of Borno.

Reports indicated that the incident happened when the terrorists attacked the community, which shared a border with Cameroon, on Monday night, September 29.

According to Daily Trust, a source identified as Ibrahim disclosed that the terrorists killed two civilians, while one other person was injured. He added that many people in the village have fled to Cameroon as the attackers burnt down the palace and other buildings in the community.

Ibrahim added that all of them have the fear that the town is no longer secure, noting that the Cameroonian soldiers protecting them have left the place.

Senator Mohammed Ndume, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Borno South, confirmed the attack. He noted that the recently resettled community has currently witnessed renewed attacks.

